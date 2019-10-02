University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice is back for another year!

The hit BBC business series is back for its fifteenth series with Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty advisers returning to grill 16 new candidates.

One of this year’s candidates is already standing out from the crowd, as he’s also made his name in the athletics world on top of being business savvy!

Here are the seven things you need to know about Souleyman Bah, one of The Apprentice 2019 contestants.

How old is Souleyman?

Souleyman Bah is one of the youngest candidates this year.

He is just 20-years-old!

Other youngsters include 20-year-old Dean Ahmad and 19-year-old Lottie Lion – they’re the babies of the bunch!

Where is Souleyman from?

Souleyman is from Kingston-upon-Thames in London.

It is unknown where he went to sixth form college, but he left school in 2017 and has not attended university.

What disorder does Souleyman have?

Souleyman Bah will be the first-ever disabled candidate taking on The Apprentice.

He has Retinis Pigmentosa (RP) which is a genetic disorder which causes loss of vision. It involves the retina in the eye not being able to process light, causing total blindness in some cases.

Souleyman told the BBC:

The less sight I have, the more imagination I gain, because what you see is what you see and what you don’t see is when the magic begins.

Tokyo 2020

Souleyman is currently in training for the Paralympics in Tokyo next year!

He is one of Team GB’s T13 100m Sprinter.

Souleyman previously represented Team GB in the junior Paralympics and won a gold medal back in 2015. Here’s hoping he has what it takes to go for gold next year!

What is Souleyman’s business?

From his LinkedIn profile, we can see that Souleyman is the CEO of Shield Fitness.

He co-founded the company back in August 2017 and they have been developing ever since.

There is not much about what Shield Fitness does, but Souleyman says it is “using virtual reality to change the game of fitness.”

Souleyman is also the founder of Vision Beyond Sight. You can keep up to date with their latest works on Instagram here.

Souleyman on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Souleyman’s on The Apprentice, then you have to follow him on Instagram!

He posts about everything from all of his latest endeavours to his sprinting training.

You can find him @kingsoulgb where already he has over 2400 followers.

WATCH THE APPRENTICE SERIES 15 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE