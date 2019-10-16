University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice is back on our screens this October 2019 for series 15!

And while the contestants are new, much of the series is the same, from the tough advisers to the cringe-worthy team names.

Series 15 also features the return of the losers café and this time around they are heading back to the 2018 location in north west London.

Each episode, after the losing team has been chosen by Lord Alan Sugar, they head to a café to discuss their failings while the winners get a special treat.

So, where is The Apprentice losers café in 2019? Find out here!

The Apprentice losers café

This season of The Apprentice sees the losing café at La Cabana.

For the last decade The Apprentice has been on our screens, the losers would visit the Bridge Café in West Acton.

The café was renowned for its shabby exterior, ‘greasy spoon’ vibes and generally depressing atmosphere… a perfect spot for contemplation on the losing team’s failings!

The winning team get a different prize each week depending on the task set.

Cheer up guys. At least you are at La Cabana over the Bridge cafe! That’s when you really know you have messed up 🤣🤣 #TheApprentice — Ricky Martin (@RickyMartin247) October 9, 2019

Where is La Cabana café?

The café is real and you can visit it. You can find it in Acton in North West London.

La Cabana is at this address:

36 Cumberland Business Park

Cumberland Avenue

NW10 7RT

They even have a Facebook page which you can see here.

