The Apprentice is back for its fifteenth series on BBC One for all its regular boardroom banter and business bust-ups.

And while much of the show is the same, there seems to be one core element of the show missing: the team names.

Each year the two teams decide on cringe-worthy – and now iconic – team names such as Synergy, Nebula, and First Forte.

But where are the team names for The Apprentice 2019?

The Apprentice team names

Each year, the candidates are split by gender in two teams. But two episodes into this season and the team names have not yet been allotted.

This same issue arose in last year’s series of The Apprentice.

But as team names for series 14 were revealed in episode 3, there is a chance they will be decided next week (Wednesday, October 16th). This part of the show has not been removed from The Apprentice.

So, hopefully it won’t be long until we find out what hilarious names the candidates will choose this year.

Where are the team names this year? Normally it's Galacticus vs. Supremico by this point. #TheApprentice — Dan Kiely (@kiely85) October 9, 2019

What will the teams be called this year?

Until the teams have team names, fans have been coming up with joke names for them.

One viewer took inspiration from the ice cream challenge in episode 2 (Wednesday, October 9th) and decided that the girls should be called “The Ice Maidens” and the boys “The toff frosties.”

Another joked that “disaster” and “no hope” should be the names for the teams this year!

Ice creams are all well and good, but where are the damn terrible and totally pointless team names?! #TheApprentice — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) October 9, 2019

