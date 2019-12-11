University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Apprentice final is upon us, as the episode has been confirmed to air this Sunday, December 15th.

This year there are a majority of female candidates making up the final five. This includes Lottie, Carina, Lewis, Scarlett and Pamela.

One of the favourites to win this year is Carina Lepore, who has consistently impressed in each task.

So, with the final in sight, we though it best to find out more about Carina. Here’s everything you need to know about where The Apprentice candidate is from!

Where is Carina Lepore from?

Carina Lepore is a South Londoner through and through.

Her bakery – Dough Artisan Bakehouse – is based in Herne Hill. She takes loads of snaps in the local area on her Instagram.

She took over the family business from her father Carlos with sister Rochelle after his Carlos’ Bakehouse shut down back in 2015.

It is most likely that Carina lives in Herne Hill as well.

What is Carina’s ethnicity?

Unconfirmed. But from some of Carina’s Instagram posts, she captions some of the images with Italian flags.

Both Carina and Lepore are Italian names, so it’s most likely that Carina has Italian heritage. Carina also translates to “dear” or “beloved.”

Ancestry claims that Lepore is a southern Italian name.

WATCH THE APPRENTICE SERIES 15 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK