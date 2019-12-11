Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Most people will be familiar with the main buildings along London’s cityscape. We’ve all heard of The Shard and The Gherkin haven’t we?

But there’s another building that people might not be so familiar with that features on BBC show The Apprentice.

Episode 12 of The Apprentice 2019 sees the final five candidates head into a London building to be royally grilled over their prospective business plans.

So, let’s take a look at where The Apprentice interviews have been filmed…

The Apprentice: Can of Ham building

The Can of Ham building is the latest high-rise building to be built in London’s City centre.

Its technical address is 70 St Mary Axe but it’s been dubbed ‘the Can of Ham building’ due to its unique shape.

According to a 2019 report from Dezeen.com, 70 St Mary Axe is comprised of a “90-metre-tall block which contains 28,000 square metres of office space on its upper 20 floors above 430 square-metres of shops on the first, ground and basement level. The building has an arched profile, with two, curved facades and flat ends.”

The building’s unusual shape was said to have been created by Foggo Associates as they “wanted to reduce the building’s footprint at street level while creating standard-shaped floors for use as offices.”

Who’s in the final five?

Being interviewed in the Can of Ham building are The Apprentice’s final five candidates.

They’ll have their business plans gone through with a fine toothcomb in episode 12 of the 2019 series.

Lottie Lion, Scarlett Allen-Horton, Carina Lepore, Pamela Laird and Lewis Ellis made the cut for Lord Alan Sugar’s final five contestants.

