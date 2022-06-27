











The O’Jays ‘For The Love of Money’ song has been extremely successful since its release in 1973, and has even become a regular TikTok song in today’s generation. But the track’s biggest fame was on Celebrity Apprentice.

From the band’s Ship Ahoy album, the track was once nominated for the 1975 Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance – Duo, Group or Chorus, before losing to Tell Me Something Good by Rufus.

Ever since its release, a multitude of covers have been formed, and it has even found its way onto TikTok in today’s age. One for the history books, many Celebrity Apprentice fans still wonder who produced the show’s theme song.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The O’Jays: For The Love of Money

Formed in 1958, The O’Jays are an American R&B group originally consisting of five members, including Eddie Levert, Walter Lee Williams, William Powell who died in 1977, Bobby Massey, and Bill Isles.

From album Ship Ahoy, which reached number 11 on the United States Billboard 200 pop albums chart, For The Love of Money specifically reached ninth the United States Billboard Hot 100 pop singles chart in 1974.

It was so successful that the song had sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies (USA), and was awarded a Gold Disc by the RIAA. NBC’s The Apprentice also used the song as its opening track!

Celebrity Apprentice theme song

The Celebrity Apprentice theme song on the NBC show was For The Love of Money from its first season onwards, when 15 to 18 businessmen and women competed to run one of then-real estate magnate Donald Trump’s companies.

Its lyrics are perfectly fitting for the entrepreneurial show, such as: “Money, money, money, money, money [2x] Some people got to have it. Do things, Do things, do bad things with it. Dollar bills, yall.”

The song title comes from a well-known Bible verse, 1 Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

A TikTok music sensation

The track has been played in over 15.2K videos on TikTok up until 2021 so far, showing just how popular the song is despite coming out in the 1970s. From The Big Bang Theory-based vids to money-focused posts, it has had many plays.

Although the R&B track came out almost 50 years ago, For The Love of Money continues to be played across social media. The soul and funk song was written and composed by Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, and Anthony Jackson.

British R&B singer Jentina sampled the money line for the chorus of her single Bad Ass Strippa in 2004. The rhythm and vocals are also used as the backing track to Bone Thugs N’ Harmony’s 1995 single Foe tha Love of $ featuring Eazy E.

WATCH CELEBRITY APPRENTICE AUSTRALIA ON 9 NOW OR CELEBRITY APPRENTICE ON BBC IPLAYER NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK