The Apprentice interviews for 2019 are now over which can only mean one thing: the final is just around the corner!

Carina Lepore is now one of the two candidates in The Apprentice series 15 final, along with Scarlett Allen-Horton.

Throughout her time in the competition, Carina has discussed extensively her work running a family-owned bakery in London. And again in the interview episode (Wednesday, December 11th), Carina’s business plan for her bakery was scrutinised throughly.

So, what is Carina’s artisan bakery? Where is it and can you visit?

It’s a family affair

The bakery that Carina Lepore is currently the managing director of was originally run by her father, Carlo and his business partner, Dave. Between them, the pair had over sixty years of baking experience!

Although they were well loved in the area – Herne Hill – they had to close the bakery in 2015.

Carina then took it upon herself to revamp, rebrand and reopen the bakery in 2018 with the new name, Dough Artisan Bakehouse.

What are Carina’s plans for Dough Artisan Bakehouse?

In her initial promo interview for The Apprentice, Carina explained that she wanted to develop Dough Artisan Bakehouse into a massive franchise.

In her interview with Claude Littner in episode 12, she went into further detail about her business plan. Carina said that in the coming twelve months, she planned to expand her wholesale business and open two shops at the same time. Claude was unconvinced by this plan and called it “high-risk strategy.”

Carina defended her plan:

The vision is there and this will be successful, I can assure you that.

Can you visit Carina’s artisan bakery?

Yes!

Carina’s bakery is open for business and you can visit Monday through Sunday. It is open from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays, 8 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, then 8 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

You can find the Dough Artisan Bakehouse at 284 Milkwood Rd, Herne Hill, London SE24 0EZ.

