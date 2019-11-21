University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Pamela first appeared on The Apprentice 2019, she’s been involved in some of the show’s major drama, starting with the sexism debate she started in episode 3.

And she’s a central talking point once again, as in a shock move in last night’s episode of The Apprentice (Wednesday, November 20th), Thomas Skinner volunteered to take Pamela’s place in the boardroom in a never before seen heroic act.

And so, Pamela has continued on with her Apprentice journey, safe for another week.

But just who is Pamela Laird? What is the beauty brand she talks about running on the show? Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Pamela?

Pamela Laird is a 29-year-old beauty brand owner from Dublin, Ireland.

It’s no surprise that Pamela ended up in the beauty industry, as her mother, Yvonne Laird has run the hugely successful salon The Beauty Parlour for more than twenty years in Terenure.

Pamela was originally working as a nail technician before she started her own brand.

What is Pamela’s beauty brand?

Pamela is the founder and CEO of Moxi Loves, which launched back in 2017.

On Pamela’s website, she explained why she started Moxi Loves. Pamela says: ““I wanted convenient products, but without having to compromise on the quality. Moxi Loves is all about the minimal, considered ingredients. We develop smart, quick, practical bits of kit designed to simplify your beauty routine.”

Check out Moxi Loves’ range of products on their website, where you can buy the products and find out where your local stockist is. The range is stocked in both QVC and Primark, as well as other large stores.

