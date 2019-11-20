When is The Apprentice 2019 final? Last year’s semi-finalist reveals who she thinks could win!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Apprentice 2019 is now well underway, with the competition getting stiffer week by week. At this rate, it could be anyone’s game!

Last week, Reality Titbit had the pleasure of speaking with Sabrina Stocker, one of the semi-finalists from The Apprentice 2018. Sabrina had lots to share on her own Apprentice experience, what she’s up to now and more about her thoughts on this year’s candidates.

So, when – and what – can we expect from The Apprentice 2019 final? Here’s what RTB and Sabrina have to say about the upcoming grand finale!

When is The Apprentice final?

The Apprentice will draw to its conclusion after twelve episodes. However, there has been no confirmed finale date as of yet. We reckon it is likely to air on Wednesday, December 18th.

On the other hand, Radio Times have predicted that the final episode will be on Sunday, December 15th. This is because last year’s finale aired on a Sunday night. So there is a chance that the final might be broadcast on a different date.

And while the finale date is still up for speculation, as is the potential finalists. Fans of the show are still having a hard time predicting which contestants will make it to the final round.

Sabrina Stocker’s Apprentice opinion

When asked who had caught her attention on this season of The Apprentice, there was one man who stood out amongst the rest… Ryan-Mark Parsons, of course!

Sabrina Stocker said:

I definitely think Ryan-Mark’s caught my attention, he’s so intense and I’ve met Ryan at a PR event and he’s really like that in real life. He’s not putting anything on! He’s quite an extravagant character, so I can imagine why they cast him.

She also had some advice to share with the contestants who have made it to this stage in the competition. Sabrina told them “to utilise the platform that you’re given” and to “ride the wave,” ignoring the negative press and the haters, as they’ll “respect you as a business person rather than you on the show.”

What is Sabrina doing now?

Since leaving the show, Sabrina has gone on to become one of The Apprentice’s great successes. Her business, My Tennis Events, has rapidly expanded since last year.

They now employ a team of 42 and are the biggest tennis tournament company in the UK. Sabrina said: “We’ve massively expanded and do about 400 events a year. The tournament business has just absolutely exploded which is amazing.”

She also revealed her plans to kickstart entrepreneurial camps for kids from next summer. Sabrina also has been working with Love Islander Sherif Lanre on plans to start his own rugby coaching company.

So, she’s a pretty busy bee!

Follow Sabrina on Instagram @s abrinastocker.r for the latest on what she’s up to.