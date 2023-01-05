The Apprentice is back for its 17th season, with 18 new ambitious candidates, including Dani Donovan. The entrepreneurs will battle it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

This series will see the candidates take part in a number of overseas tasks, something that had been difficult in the previous few seasons due to restrictions on travel.

We take a closer look at candidate Dani Donovan, her business, and her Instagram.

Who is Dani Donovan?

Dani is a hair salon owner from Hertfordshire. She started her business as a teenager and is now doing “something she loves” for a living.

The salon owner’s company is called Mermane Hair Extensions, a Hair Extensions / Colour Specialist Salon in Essex. Their slogan is: “A Mane Even Mermaids Will Envy.”

She told the BBC that she’s a different kind of business owner, someone who’s more relatable. She believes the key to business is passion and she believes it doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits.

Dani’s business plan on The Apprentice

Dani Donovan is joining The Apprentice to fight for Lord Sugar to invest in her company, Mermane Hair Extensions.

Speaking to the BBC, Dani said that she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment as she has a business that there’s a huge gap in the market for. She also said that it baffles her that no one has done it yet.

At the time of writing, Mermane Hair Extensions has over 6000 followers on Instagram, and a bunch of loyal clients, with their reviews showcased across the salon’s Instagram.

Meet Dani Donovan on Instagram

At the time of writing, Dani has just under 5000 followers on the platform, but we’re sure this is set to rise as the series goes on!

As well as posting her business ventures, Dani posts content of her many trips abroad for her followers, and her story highlights show she’s traveled throughout Europe. From her Instagram, it seems Dani is currently in a relationship.

She has support from ex-Apprentice candidates on the gram, with season 17’s Akeem commenting on her promo pic: “Good luck @danidonovan__ 👏🏿👏🏿”

Series 17 runner-up Kathyrn Burn also commented: “Eeeeek so excited for you!!! Good luck girly ♥️”

