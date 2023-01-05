The Apprentice is back on our screens, with 18 new candidates fighting to get Lord Sugar’s quarter-of-a-million-pound investment, including Denisha Kaur Bharj.

The new series kicks off with a bang when the candidates are sent off to sunny Antigua. Lord Sugar will be joined by advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, and Claude Littner will also feature on a few episodes.

We take a closer look at candidate Denisha Kaur Bharj, her business, and her Instagram.

Who is Denisha Kaur Bharj?

Denisha is a Financial Controller from Leicestershire. She also owns her own lash company, Empress Of Lashes. The company uses the slogan: “be savage not average”, and sells homemade luxury lashes.

Speaking to the BBC, Denisha said she is a strong, motivated, hard-working woman. “I know my worth and what I can achieve.”

She’s not scared of going outside of her comfort zone if it means being successful.

Denisha’s business plan on The Apprentice

Denisha Kaur Bharj is joining The Apprentice in hopes to win Lord Sugar’s investment for her company, Empress Of Lashes.

She told the BBC she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment as she’s a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all. To be able to provide for her family and be inspirational to young women.

As well as selling lashes and lash products, the Empress Of Lashes website also has a section where shoppers can donate to charities such as Sightsavers.

Meet The Apprentice’s Denisha on Instagram

At the time of writing, The Apprentice’s Denisha has almost 3000 followers on Instagram. You can find her over @denishakaurbharj.

On her Instagram, she posts a range of content, such as motivational quotes, aesthetic pictures, and photos with her husband.

The comments on Denisha’s recent photos are filled with her co-stars on the new series of The Apprentice, plus former Apprentice finalist Khadija Kalifa who said: “Excited to watch! 🥳”

