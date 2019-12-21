The Baby Has Landed: Meet Paul and Craig on Insta - see the babies now!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Being a parent can be one of the most exciting times in a person’s life but it can also be one of the most difficult and stressful.

BBC Two’s new series in 2019 The Baby Has Landed follows the reality of bringing home a new baby for six families in the UK.

Syler and Mo, Helen and Nigel, Hermisha and Shabazz, Eilidh and Richard, Paul and Craig and Mel and Tom all take part in the BBC show.

The new parents give us an insight into the reality of having a child, whether you opt for surrogacy, it’s your first baby or if you’ve already had four already!

Let’s meet The Baby Has Landed parents Paul and Craig Saunders on Instagram…

The Baby Has Landed: Paul and Craig

Paul and Craig Saunders were one of the six families to take part in BBC series The Baby Has Landed.

The brand new four-part series kicked off on Wednesday, November 27th. The fourth and final episode of the series aired on Wednesday, December 18th.

Paul and Craig are married air stewards who live in West Sussex. Their journey to parenthood wasn’t the easiest thing until they met the woman who would be their surrogate, workmate, Mel.

Paul said during episode 1 of The Baby Has Landed that they’d been in serious talks about having children for around three years: “When our surrogate did arrive, that’s when things really got exciting because that was almost the missing link of making it all happen.”

Meet Paul and Craig on Instagram

Both Craig and Paul are on Insta which is the perfect place to share their adorable twin baby girls with the world.

Craig and Paul named their daughters Austyn and Orla. Craig is on Instagram as @craigsaunders81 with over 1,000 followers. Paul is on Insta @paul_saunders83 with a following of just over 1,300.

CATCH UP WITH THE BABY HAS LANDED ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW.