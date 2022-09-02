









Estelle Bilson joined BBC’s The Bidding Room dealer line-up in 2020, bringing her 70s-style passion to the daytime TV show. From collecting vintage handbags to renovating a Manchester home, she’s loved antiques since age four.

Surrounded by antiques growing up, Estelle was raised by a father who made cabinets and collected antiques. Following in his footsteps, she has become a TV sensation who offers her expertise when it comes to valuable treasure.

Like the other Bidding Room dealers, she is keen to bid against anyone to buy items brought in by the public. This can be anything from an anatomy model to a set of antique printing drawers and a 1950s toy telephone.

Meet dealer Estelle Bilson

Estelle was raised by a father who worked as a cabinet maker and antiques dealer. She went to her first auction aged four, where she discovered her passion, but was instructed to sit on her hands in case she accidentally bid on an item.

Surrounded by Georgian and Victorian furniture growing up, she went down a different route. By 13, the dealer became fascinated by anything from 20s and 30s art deco, to post-war atomic design and post-modernist 60s and 70s.

She first began collecting vintage fashion and handbags, as well as powder compacts which were found for pennies during the 90s. Estelle has also furnished her home in the style she would have only dreamed of in the 70s!

Her age and career background

Estelle is 45 years old at the time of writing. Over the past ten to 15 years, The Bidding Room star has focussed her collecting almost entirely on the late 60s and 70s items. She wrote on her 70s House Manchester blog:

It is fair to say that I am not a classic dealer in the respect of having an antiques shop, however over the three decades of buying, sourcing for private clients and selling, as well as interior and set design and styling I have a vast knowledge of an array of subjects within the field.

She had never appeared on television until being approached by show producers, who asked her to audition in June 2020 for series two. Estelle then filmed three months later, and has continued being part of the series ever since.

BBC star is famous for 70s home

Estelle currently hires out her home and contents as a retro-styled location for television, video and photographic shoots. Most of the retro wall coverings and accessories are part of her own designed collection made in the UK.

Her Instagram home account has garnered at least 100K followers for its unique, colourful design. The location can be used for weddings and engagements, while the star sells items inside the property, such as retro cocktail glasses.

From tea towels to cushions and blankets, Estelle’s home has become a business that she runs alongside filming. She uploaded her first post to the social media page in June 2019, but “never envisaged” how many followers she now has.

