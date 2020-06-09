There’s a new daily programme to get us through the prolonged lockdown period.

Airing on weekdays at 3.45 on BBC One, The Bidding Room features a cast of dealers who go head-to-head in a bid to buy extraordinary items from the public.

We found the expert dealers on Instagram. So, let’s meet and get to know the cast of the new BBC series!

The Bidding Room: Dealers

  • James Broad
  • Jane Cave
  • Natasha Francis
  • Adrian Higham
  • Ian Humphries
  • James Gooch
  • Moses Otunla
  • Lucy Ryder Richardson

James Broad

James is the youngest expert on the BBC series.

The 24-year-old comes from Cheshire and works as an antiques dealer and auctioneer. You will find him trade everything from religious objects to scientific instruments.

Follow James on Instagram under the name @jamesbroadinteriors.

Jane Cave

Jane learned a lot about antiques from her job at the auction house Christies. The Bidding Room expert says on her website that she previously spent a lot of time around antiques shops in the UK and France to find unique interior pieces.

She is based near Holt in North Norfolk where she works as a specialist at Bayfield Hall Antiques & Interiors.

Instagram: @janeycave.

Natasha Francis

Natasha is based in London and previously worked in the fashion industry. Her experience of working with top fashion brands helped her to combine handmade historical items into contemporary living.

She is obsessed with Victorian silverware, antique cutlery and furniture.

Follow Natasha on Instagram under the name @the_urban_vintage_affair.

Adrian Higham

Adi started off in the antiques industry at the age of 21 when he used to sell old signs. He kicked off his full-time career as a dealer after making a huge profit from a bike.

He is based in East Sussex and his interests are furniture, mechanical objects and toys.

Instagram: @hoof.antiques_brocante.

Ian Humphries

Ian originally comes from Yorkshire and has over 30 years of experience in the antiques field.

He now runs the business Manormonkeys Antiques which is a furniture shop based in Worcestershire.

Instagram: @manormonkeysantiques.

James Gooch

James comes from a film and production background, but his passion for antiques has always been stronger.

He lives in Bedfordshire with his family where he runs a vintage shop called Doe & Hope.

Instagram: @doeandhope.

Moses Otunla

Moses originally worked as an engineer, but he took the leap and went full-time in the antiques trade.

He runs his own shop called Bleu Furniture in South London.

Instagram: @bleufurniture.

Lucy Ryder Richardson

Lucy has been in the antiques industry for 14 years. She previously was a journalist but now works as an interior designer and events organiser.

She is the co-founder of Modern Shows. Follow Lucy on Instagram @shesellsart.

 

