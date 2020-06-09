There’s a new daily programme to get us through the prolonged lockdown period.
Airing on weekdays at 3.45 on BBC One, The Bidding Room features a cast of dealers who go head-to-head in a bid to buy extraordinary items from the public.
We found the expert dealers on Instagram. So, let’s meet and get to know the cast of the new BBC series!
The Bidding Room: Dealers
- James Broad
- Jane Cave
- Natasha Francis
- Adrian Higham
- Ian Humphries
- James Gooch
- Moses Otunla
- Lucy Ryder Richardson
James Broad
James is the youngest expert on the BBC series.
The 24-year-old comes from Cheshire and works as an antiques dealer and auctioneer. You will find him trade everything from religious objects to scientific instruments.
Follow James on Instagram under the name @jamesbroadinteriors.
Jane Cave
Jane learned a lot about antiques from her job at the auction house Christies. The Bidding Room expert says on her website that she previously spent a lot of time around antiques shops in the UK and France to find unique interior pieces.
She is based near Holt in North Norfolk where she works as a specialist at Bayfield Hall Antiques & Interiors.
Instagram: @janeycave.
Natasha Francis
Natasha is based in London and previously worked in the fashion industry. Her experience of working with top fashion brands helped her to combine handmade historical items into contemporary living.
She is obsessed with Victorian silverware, antique cutlery and furniture.
Follow Natasha on Instagram under the name @the_urban_vintage_affair.
Looking at things from different perspective. Changing things up now and then is good. It might not always work but it’s worth a try. ______________________________________________________ #florentinetray #antiques #amberglassteaset #vintagedecorating #decor #vintageteapot #plantpots #goodmorning #vintagewedding #useyourantiques #antiquestoday #teacups #vintageglass #antiquesilver #sustainablelifestyle #antiqueteapot #flowers #interiorinspiration #modernapproach
Adrian Higham
Adi started off in the antiques industry at the age of 21 when he used to sell old signs. He kicked off his full-time career as a dealer after making a huge profit from a bike.
He is based in East Sussex and his interests are furniture, mechanical objects and toys.
Instagram: @hoof.antiques_brocante.
Well time is ticking down and the nerves are kicking in😬 3.45 pm this afternoon on BBC1 then everyday!!! THE BIDDING ROOM. @nigelharmanofficial has smashed this. What an amazing man. The publicity he has done is quite breathtaking… huge thank you to everyone of the dealers. And all of the crew. And of course @Richochet the makers of @therepairshop.tv here is to an amazing success 🥰🥰🥰 #thebiddingroom #bbc1 #daytimetv #tvtimes #crew #filmcrew #tv @tara.franklin_antiques xxx #followthehoof #thebiddingroom
Ian Humphries
Ian originally comes from Yorkshire and has over 30 years of experience in the antiques field.
He now runs the business Manormonkeys Antiques which is a furniture shop based in Worcestershire.
Instagram: @manormonkeysantiques.
James Gooch
James comes from a film and production background, but his passion for antiques has always been stronger.
He lives in Bedfordshire with his family where he runs a vintage shop called Doe & Hope.
Instagram: @doeandhope.
Pleased to announce that the show I worked on earlier this year aptly named @thebiddingroom will be on @bbc 1 on weekdays from tomorrow, Monday, at 3.45pm. (Perhaps catch it on iPlayer)… It’s a bit of fun, not to be taken too seriously, and we certainly had fun making it, so if you find yourself out of new content to watch, which is likely given these odd times, give it a try. NB: I’m mainly in it for my facial expressions. All the best, J x
Moses Otunla
Moses originally worked as an engineer, but he took the leap and went full-time in the antiques trade.
He runs his own shop called Bleu Furniture in South London.
Instagram: @bleufurniture.
It going to be a great day! Look forward to be able to. Sell at a market soon. Bleu archived vision. #. #midcenturymodern#midcenturymodernfurniture#20thcenturydesign#danishdesign#antiquemarket#ad#elledecoration#vintagefurniture#vintagemannequin
Lucy Ryder Richardson
Lucy has been in the antiques industry for 14 years. She previously was a journalist but now works as an interior designer and events organiser.
She is the co-founder of Modern Shows. Follow Lucy on Instagram @shesellsart.
