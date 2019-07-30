Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC Two’s new cooking show – The Chefs’ Brigade – sees Michelin starred chef Jason Atherton whip 10 budding cooks into shape in a matter of six weeks.

And at the end of the six weeks, the Brigade needs to be able to compete with Europe’s finest restaurants.

The chef is world-renowned and that kind of success doesn’t come easily. Jason looks to be filling the boots of Gordon Ramsay during The Chefs’ Brigade trailer and states that building a team is key to creating world-class food.

With his ethos that ‘teamwork makes the dream work’, Jason plans to push the prospective chefs in the right direction and cook some award-winning dishes.

He comes off as the kind of guy that’s bossing life in all areas. So, let’s meet The Chefs’ Brigade’s main man Jason Atherton.

The Chefs’ Brigade: Jason Atherton

Jason was born on September 6th, 1971 making him 48 years old in 2019.

According to The Evening Standard, Jason was raised on a caravan park in Skegness. Perhaps it was a tough childhood that pushed him to be the high achiever that he is today but, whatever the case, Jason’s got a long list of awards under his belt and four Michelin stars.

In his younger days, he worked under the likes of Marco Pierre White and in 2001 he joined The Gordon Ramsay Group.

From there Jason’s career as a chef went from strength to strength and he opened his own restaurant, Pollen Street Social, in 2011. His group now consists of six restaurants and two bars in London.

You may not see him on TV as much as you’d expect of a celebrity chef but Jason’s got restaurants to run all over the world from the Philippines to New York, and Shanghai to Dubai.

Is Jason Atherton married?

Yes. Jason is married to Irha Atherton. His wife is Filipino and it looks like the pair took a trip to the Philippines in 2018.

Irha and Jason have two daughters together and currently live in London. Their eldest daughter Keziah is 13 years old and Jemimah is 7.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, Jason said that Jemimah was a “little foodie” and that Keziah “demands that waiters bring her the À La Carte menu instead of the children’s version”.

Jason Atherton on Instagram

Celebrity chef Jason has a whopping 100,000 followers on Insta. (@_jasonatherton)

The 47-year-old often takes to his Instagram page to share photos of his family, cooking, current ventures, his restaurants and TV show promo.

Jason can be seen on his Insta globetrotting pretty often. Although it seems that he works very hard, the chef clearly makes the most of his leisure time, too!

WATCH THE CHEFS’ BRIGADE EVERY TUESDAY FROM JULY 30TH AT 9 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE