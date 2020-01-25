The Graham Norton Show: Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson had 'a thing'!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Graham Norton Show is back for its 26th series in 2020. Episode 15 of the show aired on Friday, January 24th on BBC One.

The guests welcomed onto the red sofa included Iron Man actor, Robert Downey Jr, Nanny McPhee actress Emma Thompson, Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam and Stuart Little actor Hugh Laurie.

Episode 15 had viewers highly entertained as all three guests looked to get on like a house on fire.

‘Oreo’ cows, university days and Emma Thompson starkers in a field were just some of the conversation topics on the chat show.

Hugh Laurie on The Graham Norton Show

Hugh Laurie, who’s probably most recognised for playing the role of Dr Gregory House in American TV series House was one of the guests to appear on The Graham Norton Show in 2020.

The 60-year-old promoted his new 2020 film, AVENUE 5, on the show.

It’s safe to say that Hugh Laurie had a tonne of fans watching the programme as shedloads of people took to Twitter during the episode.

Viewers took to Twitter to point out the chemistry that the Graham Norton guest had on January 24th: “Robert Downey Jr and Hugh Laurie interacting is everything I didn’t know I needed.”

Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson: Relationship

For Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson fans, it may not have come as a shock that the pair once dated. But, for the majority of viewers, this news was the best thing they’d heard all week.

Hugh was once the president of Footlights (Cambridge University Footlights Dramatic Club) while at university.

And it just so happened that Emma Thompson was Vice President of the club.

Emma recalled a story of her 19-year-old self meeting Hugh for the first time at Cambridge.

Emma said: “Hugh walked in in khaki, he had to pretend to be the Emporer of China trying to get someone to bring him a cup of tea.”

She then impersonated Hugh.

Emma continued: “You did the Emporer of China unable to ask his staff for a cup of tea. And I turned to my friend and said ‘he’s a star'”

Hugh replied: “Sounds pretty groundbreaking.”

Graham Norton Show viewers Tweeted their love for the British actors: “I really count on Emma and Hugh together on The Graham Norton Show. Give us what we need.”

It was confirmed that the pair dated while at university and over 40 years on, Emma made a comment on the show about Hugh’s impressive thighs!

WATCH THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW SERIES 26 ON BBC ONE FROM SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10:35 PM.