The Graham Norton Show: John Boyega doesn't make it to the show!

The Graham Norton Show is onto its 26th series in 2019. The TV show host has had many a star appear on the show from Dame Helen Mirren to Kevin Hart and more.

Graham and his red chair have been a BBC staple for 12 years in 2019 and by the looks of things, there’s no sign of the show slowing down.

December 20th 2019 saw episode 12 The Graham Norton Show air. But, by the looks of things, John Boyega doesn’t make it to the show. Let’s take a look at what happened.

The Graham Norton Show: John Boyega

Series 26 episode 12 of The Graham Norton Show was set to feature a star-studded lineup including Star Wars stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Superman actor Henry Cavill, Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Rob Bryon as well as singer Robbie Williams.

And while almost all of the guests made it to the show, there was one actor who, unfortunately, didn’t make it.

Why didn’t John make the show?

Although John didn’t make comment himself about not appearing on the show, his cast mate spoke on his behalf.

Daisy Ridley said he was too ill to attend the show and emphasised: “Like really ill”.

By the looks of things, John is fighting the flu this December. He took to Twitter on December 19th and said: “Classic FM currently helping me get over this flu!”

Classic FM currently helping me get over this flu! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 20, 2019

Daisy’s appearance on Graham Norton

Although Daisy had to take a seat on the Graham Norton sofa without her Star Wars co-star, she still managed to make a great appearance.

Daisy appeared on the show to promote the new Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in the UK on December 19th 2019.

