The Graham Norton Show: Viewers blast Hugh Grant on his appearance!

The Graham Norton Show has been running for a huge 26 series in 2019.

Since 2007 Graham has been interviewing our favourite celebs and flipping people off of the red chair.

Episode 11 of The Graham Norton Show aired on BBC One on Friday, December 13th 2019.

Airing from 10:40, the show, as usual, was set to see an array of famous faces interviewed by Graham.

The Graham Norton Show welcomed Hugh Grant to the show during episode 11.

The Graham Norton Show episode 11

Episode 11 of The Graham Norton Show saw Matthew McConaughey, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Coldplay and Hugh Grant on the red sofa.

Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson chatted all things ‘Cats‘ with Graham, while Michael Buble and Coldplay performed their latest music on the show.

Matthew and Hugh appeared on the show to talk about their new film The Gentlemen.

Hugh Grant on The Graham Norton Show

Hugh Grant has been in the public eye due to his recent Tweets concerning UK politics in 2019.

Now, viewers are pointing out some awkwardness between him and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Chris Martin made reference to Hugh “flirting” with his girlfriend. Whether that was Gwyneth Paltrow or his current beau, Dakota Johnson, is unconfirmed.

One Twitter user wrote: “So Chris Martin obvs not a fan of Hugh Grant .. sounds like Hugh might have put some moves on one of Chris’s previous ladies.”

Another said: “So Hugh Grant was flirting with a Chris’s girlfriend even though he has a wife and children. Why do we indulge his behaviour and laugh. Are our standards for men so piteously low?”

Hugh Grant: Age

Hugh Grant’s age was also a subject of discussion during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on December 13th 2019.

Born in September 1960, Hugh Grant is 59 years old.

Viewers took to Twitter to point out how they thought Hugh had aged: “Hugh Grant looks like he’s got the grandad app on his face.”

Another said: “Hugh Grant looks like an out of work postman.”

However, others defended the Bridget Jones actor: “Hugh Grant will be forever my older man crush I think it’s the accent.”

WATCH THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW SERIES 26 ON BBC ONE FROM SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10:35 PM.