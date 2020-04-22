Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Great British Sewing Bee has returned with 12 new amateur designers.

Series 6 of the BBC show kicks on Wednesday, April 22nd, bringing another dose of stunning transformations, fancy garments and sewing disasters.

Joe Lycett is back as a presenter where he’ll guide viewers through 10 weeks of tough transformation challenges.

So, who is taking part this year? Let’s mee the 2020 cast of The Great British Sewing Bee!

The Great British Sewing Bee: Cast

Therese

Therese is a former tutor from East Sussex. She trained in the UK and lived for nine years in Abu Dhabi.

Therese is a private teacher now and a keen advocate of reusing and recycling as much as possible.

Ali

Ali is a 48-year-old paramedic from West Yorkshire. Her two passions are sewing and golfing.

When she’s not busy, the BBC contestant likes to blog on her website Thimberlina.

You can find her on Instagram @thimbers.

Liz

Liz is a 37-year-old product manager from Middlesbrough. She has a signature punk style and her wardrobe is filled with black and grey outfits.

You can follow her on Instagram below.

Clare

Clare is medical consultant from Winchester.

When she’s not busy, sewing gives her an opportunity to relax and get creative.

Fiona

Fiona is 56 years old and comes from Renfrewshire.

She picked up sewing in her 20s and she’s done many clothes for her children and fabric furnishing for her home.

Fiona’s Instagram handle is @sbinreh.

Hazel

Hazel is 26 years old and comes from Kent.

She is a charity worker and loves making outfits for herself, her husband and son.

Follow her sewing adventures on Instagram below.

Alex

Alex is the youngest star on The Great British Sewing Bee.

As a teenager, the 24-year-old discovered his passion for sewing thanks to his mother who made dresses at home.

Alex is not only an amateur designer but a keen ballroom dancer too.

Matt

Matt is 43 years old and works as a playout supervisor.

He loves making drag outfits for himself, his partner and friends. You can find Matt on Instagram @mattgagesewing.

Mark

Mark started sewing three years ago, though he wanted to pick it up since he was a kid.

When he’s not busy creating, the 42-year-old works as a personal banker.

Nicole

Nicole is a jewellery designer from London.

She learned sewing from her mother when she was a teenager. The BBC contestant already has an impressive follower count of more than 1,200 fans on Instagram.

Peter

Peter is a deputy manager from Brighton.

He finds inspiration from brands like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Follow him on Insta under the handle @cant.p.

Angillia

Angillia is a 62-year-old retired teacher from West Yorkshire.

She enjoys making clothes for different events.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

