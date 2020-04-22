The Great British Sewing Bee has returned with 12 new amateur designers.
Series 6 of the BBC show kicks on Wednesday, April 22nd, bringing another dose of stunning transformations, fancy garments and sewing disasters.
Joe Lycett is back as a presenter where he’ll guide viewers through 10 weeks of tough transformation challenges.
So, who is taking part this year? Let’s mee the 2020 cast of The Great British Sewing Bee!
The Great British Sewing Bee: Cast
- Therese
- Ali
- Liz
- Clare
- Fiona
- Hazel
- Alex
- Matt
- Mark
- Nicole
- Peter
- Angillia
Therese
Therese is a former tutor from East Sussex. She trained in the UK and lived for nine years in Abu Dhabi.
Therese is a private teacher now and a keen advocate of reusing and recycling as much as possible.
Ali
Ali is a 48-year-old paramedic from West Yorkshire. Her two passions are sewing and golfing.
When she’s not busy, the BBC contestant likes to blog on her website Thimberlina.
You can find her on Instagram @thimbers.
Day 2 of #ahintofprint – a fun insta challenge run by @sosewdressmaking & @soro_roisin_mcmullan Today it’s FLORAL 💐 I wanted to wear my new jacket today but it didn’t really go, but I thought I’d show you anyway! Swipe right ➡️ #instachallenge #memadeeveryday #justforfun #gbsb6 #gbsb #imakefashion #sewingkeepsmesane
Liz
Liz is a 37-year-old product manager from Middlesbrough. She has a signature punk style and her wardrobe is filled with black and grey outfits.
You can follow her on Instagram below.
Oh go on then. I'll share mine. It's official. I'm a Bee. Class of 2020 and in very good company ✌️ #GBSB #greatbritishsewingbee @miss_esme_young @patrickgrantism @thimbers @joelycett @sbinreh @helba_sews @sewmarkfrancis @cant.p @nicole_akong @jivingalex @clare.bradders @mattgagesewing
Clare
Clare is medical consultant from Winchester.
When she’s not busy, sewing gives her an opportunity to relax and get creative.
Fiona
Fiona is 56 years old and comes from Renfrewshire.
She picked up sewing in her 20s and she’s done many clothes for her children and fabric furnishing for her home.
Fiona’s Instagram handle is @sbinreh.
Quickmake Leggings. These leggings were made in 30 mins from cutting out and overlocked. Waistband is wide glitter elastic which makes these easy to pull on and off.#sewingessentials #quicksewingproject #memademay2020 #isewmyclothes #isewmywardrobe #stashbusting #sustainablefashion #imadethis #gbsb #greatbritishsewingbee
Hazel
Hazel is 26 years old and comes from Kent.
She is a charity worker and loves making outfits for herself, her husband and son.
Follow her sewing adventures on Instagram below.
Alex
Alex is the youngest star on The Great British Sewing Bee.
As a teenager, the 24-year-old discovered his passion for sewing thanks to his mother who made dresses at home.
Alex is not only an amateur designer but a keen ballroom dancer too.
Matt
Matt is 43 years old and works as a playout supervisor.
He loves making drag outfits for himself, his partner and friends. You can find Matt on Instagram @mattgagesewing.
Mark
Mark started sewing three years ago, though he wanted to pick it up since he was a kid.
When he’s not busy creating, the 42-year-old works as a personal banker.
Happy place…..better make a list ! It’s a surreal experience that I’ve been through and it almost feels like a dream. One that I’m weirdly going to relive tomorrow….it’s bizarre and wonderful all at once. Tomorrow just me and the hubby and our little fur babies will be watching as we’re all on lockdown so I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my friends and family and new followers for the support this week. And to my husband the @bruderfuldesign It’s been overwhelming to receive such kind messages of support. I really am very humbled and blessed to have such positive people surrounding me with love. Thank you ! Now go and put a tape in and set the timer I’m gonna be on the beeb ! Mummy would have been very proud 👼 🦋 and to my 🐝 family you are all jolly marvellous we’re gonna be on telly box ! Put a tape in #putatapein #gbsb
Nicole
Nicole is a jewellery designer from London.
She learned sewing from her mother when she was a teenager. The BBC contestant already has an impressive follower count of more than 1,200 fans on Instagram.
Peter
Peter is a deputy manager from Brighton.
He finds inspiration from brands like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.
Follow him on Insta under the handle @cant.p.
Angillia
Angillia is a 62-year-old retired teacher from West Yorkshire.
She enjoys making clothes for different events.
WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE