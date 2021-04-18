The Great British Sewing Bee contestants 2021 - Meet Lawratu, Damien and co!











The BBC are bringing back the sewing competition of the year, in the name of The Great British Sewing Bee. Let’s meet the 2021 line-up…

Similar to shows such as MasterChef and The Great Pottery Throw Down, the BBC series sees UK-based sewers show off their skills in the fight to win.

Twelve contestants were so passionate about sewing that they wanted to take part – and we can introduce you to each of them now.

From participants such as Laratu, to Damien, and their co-stars, we have all the details you need to know about all of them. Keep reading to meet them.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Ep1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Adam, Joe Lycett – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Adam

Adam is a cruise director, presenter and sewing enthusiast.

It looks like he works for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ ship Marella Discovery.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

The sewer is close to his family, and often knits for his 18-month-old nephew whose nickname for Adam is Abba (because he loves dancing).

He also has a cocker spaniel puppy called Henry!

Lawratu

Lawratu is a local authority officer and member of the Women’s Institute.

She been sewing for around six years and started making her own clothes because she didn’t like how the items in shops fitted.

The BBC star taught herself to sew, with a few tips learned from YouTube!

It looks like she is a mother-of-one, and makes clothes for her daughter.

Julie

Julie has been practising ever since she was given a sewing machine.

She has been part of a European dance group, and visited places such as Greece, Italy and Spain as part of the hobby for several years.

The BBC sewer currently makes her own clothes and has sewn prize-winning dresses for Ladies’ Day at the races.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Sewers Generics (No. Sewers Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Julie – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

The Circle US: Who is author Lee Smith? Pen name and books

Cathryn

Cathryn was a dinner lady for 25 years, but is now semi-retired.

The music-lover, who owns a cat called Ziggy Stardust, has actually sewn lyrics from music artist Stormzy into garments!

Having sewn for double the time she served pupil’s meals, she can turn old and recycled fabrics into jeans, dresses and quilts.

Damien

Damien taught himself to sew three years ago, when a pair of work trousers needed altering – and that’s when the hobby began.

He has several other hobbies, which include craft ale making, woodwork, riding his motorbike and playing the guitar.

The BBC sewer mostly makes casual clothes for himself, along with the occasional dress for his partner, Jackie.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Sewers Generics (No. Sewers Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Damien – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Farie

Farie is a budding seamstress who studied fabrics and fashion at GCSE.

After school, she became an accountant, but continued to love sewing.

She has two young daughters, who often ask her to make colourful outfits that their friends won’t already own.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Sewers Generics (No. Sewers Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Farie – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Andrew

Andrew grew up watching his mother and grandmother make their own garments, which soon became his hobby.

He keeps himself busy by making vestments for his partner – who is a priest – or a new shirt for himself.

In his daily life, Andrew goes bellringing or makes stained glass windows.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Sewers Generics (No. Sewers Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Andrew – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Rebecca

Rebecca, from Scunthorpe, is a trained teacher and supermarket assistant.

Currently working at her local store, she learned from the age of four, when her mother and grandmother would pass on sewing tips.

Having studied textiles at A-level, she often makes clothes as a way of relieving stress from a busy work day.

Programme Name: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – TX: n/a – Episode: The Great British Sewing Bee S7 – Sewers Generics (No. Sewers Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 6TH APRIL 2021** Rebecca – (C) Love Productions – Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

DRAGON’S DEN: What is Sara Davies’ net worth in 2021?

Jean

Jean already has a fanbase, as viewers love that she makes cat clothes.

From Stoke-on-Trent, she currently lives in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland.

She also has an identical twin sister, who is one of her seven siblings.

Jean’s mother taught her how to sew as a child, which has led the contestant to make clothes for herself and her partner Jo.

jean from the great british sewing bee who makes her cat clothes so he can match with her and also made a cat skirt on the technical challenge is my new icon pic.twitter.com/5joEt2KxZf — clare (@familyjewelscd) April 14, 2021

Adeena

Adeena is a student engagement officer at a university, offering support.

Outside of work, she loves organising gatherings for her large family, which always involve a feast. Adeena also loves sewing clothes for her sisters.

Her other creative hobbies involve painting, sketching and woodwork – including a giant pencil she carved for a friend.

Raph

Raph is a textile artist, film industry toiler and sustainability advocate.

His job involves dyeing cloth for high-profile movies, but it wasn’t until lockdown that he properly started learning to sew.

Having made stylish menswear for himself, the self-taught BBC contestant also plays the trumpet in two London orchestras and gymnastics training.

Serena

Serena, from Edinburgh, is a 21-year-old sewer – this year’s youngest!

Originally from Glasgow, she has moved to Edinburgh to study medicine. She is now in her fourth year and has recently started ward placements.

She began teaching herself basic skills from YouTube in her teens, and now creates her own designs, as well as charity shop garments.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE ON BBC ONE EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK