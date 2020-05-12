Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Great Interior Design Challenge is back on our screens weekdays at 9 am on BBC Two. The design series is now also airing on Netflix internationally, so the rest of the world can enjoy.

The impressive interior design series invites amateurs to test out their skills with a £1,000 budget to complete a project; this ranges from Cheltenham townhouses to thatched cottages in Northamptonshire. As the competition whittles down, the budget increases, as does the scale of the project.

The show is presented by Tom Dyckhoff, a British broadcaster and historian who will be known for his works on the likes of The Culture Show, The Secret Life of Buildings, and Saving Britain’s Past.

The Great Interior Design Challenge cast

Tom Dyckhoff

Kelly Hoppen

Daniel Hopwood

Get to know the judges better – Kelly Hoppen

Kelly Hoppen was born on July 28th, 1959 in Cape Town, South Africa, making her 60 years old.

She is a respected interior designer, author and owner of Kelly Hoppen Interiors, but you also might best remember Kelly as one of the “Dragons” from Dragons’ Den, as she starred on the show from 2013 to 2015.

In 2017, Kelly joined The Great Interior Design Challenge for the fourth season, replacing Sophie Robinson.

Kelly began her career in interiors at a young age, reportedly designing her first-ever kitchen at the age of 16 – it was just helping out with the design of a neighbour’s property, not like the major commissions she would go on to receive!

Kelly has been awarded an MBE for her services to the industry.

Meet Daniel Hopwood

Daniel Hopwood is an award-winning architect and interior designer. He used to hold the title of president of the British Institute of Interior Design, however has since been replaced by Harriet Forde.

Daniel is originally from East Yorkshire.

After graduating with a degree in Architecture, Daniel joined the Prince of Wales Institute of Architecture. He then launched his own company ‘Studio Hopwood’.

