The Greatest Dancer 2020: Start date, captains and new receptionist!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The mirror wall is back. And that only means one thing – a brand new series of The Greatest Dancer is here.

The first talent competition to see the audience hold the power is back on our screens in early 2020.

Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison mentored dance acts in last year’s BBC show which saw Oti Mabuse’s act, Ellie Fergusson, win the contest.

The 2020 series brings with it some new faces including a fresh receptionist and a fourth dance captain.

So, when is the Greatest Dancer 2020 start date?

The Greatest Dancer 2020 start date

Season 2 of The Greatest Dancer starts on Saturday, January 4th 2020.

The talent show will air on its usual home of BBC One and kicks off from 7 pm.

The Greatest Dancer competition airs over eight weeks. Auditions take place from weeks one to four. Weeks five to seven see the live challenge shows and week 8 gives us the grand finale.

NEWBIE ALERT: The Greatest Dancer: Who is Todrick Hall? Meet the US newbie Dance Captain!

Who are the Greatest Dancer judges for 2020?

The dance captains for series 2 include Oti Mabuse, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and newcomer Todrick Hall.

Todrick is an American star of the stage and screen with over 10 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

As well as new judge Todrick, a brand new receptionist will feature on the show in the form of Love Island star and professional ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard.

SO CUTE: Flirty Dancing 2019: Ashley Banjo explains the chemistry that turns dance into love

WATCH THE GREATEST DANCER SERIES 2 FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH 2020 AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE.