The Greatest Dancer: Meet Dark Angels on Instagram - Hip Hop World Champions!

Series 1 of The Greatest Dancer saw Oti Mabuse’s act, Ellie Fergusson, take home The Greatest Dancer crown. And now, the BBC show is back for a second year and the Dance Captains are in competition with one another once again.

All kinds of dancers, young and old can compete in the show. Every kind of dance style imaginable has graced the stage from ballet to ballroom.

The final round of the audition stage of the show airs on Saturday, January 25th on BBC One.

So, without further adieu, let’s get to know one of the Greatest Dancer episode 4 acts, Dark Angels…

Who are Dark Angels?

Dark Angels are a hip-hop dance group who hail from Bishopsworth, Bristol.

The group is comprised of 12 men and women. They’ve won the USASF Hip Hop World Championships twice and now, in 2020, they’re trying their luck at becoming BBC’s Greatest Dancer!

The Greatest Dancer: Dark Angels on Instagram

You can follow dance group Dark Angels on Instagram @adadarkangels. As of January 25th 2020, they have just over 2,000 followers. The dance group often takes to Insta to share incredible videos of their dancing, individually as well as as a collaborative.

However, if Dark Angels make it through the rounds of TGD, they’re sure to rank up some more followers, pronto!

Follow every member of the group below:

Rebecca Alice-Whitewood

Gracie Toy – @gracietoy.da

Jessie Hodge – @jessieehodge

Evie Rose – @evie.watts_da

Jada Pinnock – @jadapinnockx

Ruby Gardiner – @ruby_gardiner_darkangels

Belle Palmer – @bellepalmer_da

Lauren Dennis – @laurendennis_da

George Jones – @george_jonesda

Mitch Dowdle – @mitchdowdle

Jessica Matthews – @jessica.matthews_da

Joe Picter – @joepicter_

Who is the Dark Angels choreographer?

Dark Angels’ director and choreographer is Charlie Bedford.

You can find Charlie on Instagram under the handle @charliebee6810 where he has over 2,400 followers.

Charlie often takes to Insta to share updates of what his dance company, Angels Dance Academy, is up to.

