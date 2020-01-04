The Greatest Dancer: Todrick Hall has a full blown music career and is BFFs with Taylor Swift!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Greatest Dancer first hit our screens in 2019 and now the BBC show is back with a brand new series.

Season 2 of The Greatest Dancer starts on Saturday, January 4th at 7 pm on BBC One.

Whereas season 1 consisted of three Dance Captains, the new series sees an additional Captain on the panel.

Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison welcome Todrick Hall in 2020.

Let’s get to know new Dance Captain to The Greatest Dancer Todrick Hall a little more!

The Greatest Dancer: Who is Todrick Hall?

New Dance Captain Todrick is a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director.

He’s so good at what he does that he’s even choreographed music videos for Beyonce.

You may already recognise Todrick as he’s often a judge and choreographer on USA show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Speaking to the BBC, Todrick said: “Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer. As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way.”

Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift

As well as choreographing music videos for Beyonce, Todrick has worked with Taylor Swift.

Todrick starred in and co-produced the music video to Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”.

He’s BFF’s with the singer and speaking to Attitude Magazine, said he: “Was grateful he could help her learn to ‘use her voice’ for good causes, such as in support of the LGBT community.”

Todrick’s music career

Todrick rose to fame in 2011 as a contestant on American Idol during season 9.

He was a semi-finalist on the show and went on to perform the Opening Act of Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards in 2014.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Wild ‘N Out, Queer Eye and Dance Moms are just some of the shows he’s managed to land. Separate from TV work, Todrick still makes music in 2020, too. Todrick released a three-part album in 2019 named Haus Party, Pt. 1, 2 and 3.

Todrick is on Instagram as @todrick with 1.7million followers.

