The BBC has launched a new show to keep people at home informed about health and fitness.

Called HealthCheck UK Live, the programme airs every day at 10 am on BBC One, bringing viewers news and advice during the Covid-19 outbreak across the world.

The series features fitness expert Mr Motivator (Derrick Evans) who offers home workouts for those struggling to keep active at home.

Meanwhile, Diana Moran, aka the ‘Green Goddess’ also made a comeback on telly with her own segment on BBC Breakfast.

So, let’s meet the ‘Green Goddess’ and get to know her age and long-running career as a fitness expert!

Who is the ‘Green Goddess’?

Diana Moran is a fitness star who rose to fame in the 1980s with her trademark green outfits and expert fitness advice. Diana used to be a model in her early career.

However, she is more famous for presenting a workout segment on BBC Breakfast in the ’80s. After that, her presenting career kicked off when BBC launched a book and video series called Get Fit with the Green Goddess.

And years later, the ‘Green Goddess’ has returned to our screens with a workout segment on BBC Breakfast.

How old is the ‘Green Goddess’?

The ‘Green Goddess’ was born on June 11th, 1939 and later this summer she’ll celebrate her 81st birthday.

It’s clear that age is not a number to Diana as she is still going strong with a whopping 60-year career as a fitness expert and presenter.

Diana Moran’s fitness books

The ‘Green Goddess’ has written several health and fitness books.

Some of her most popular ones are the 2005 ‘Live Longer, Feel Younger, Look Great’ and the 2017 ‘Sod Sitting, Get Moving’.

