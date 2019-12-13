Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

To get into the Christmas spirit, The Hairy Bikers are crafting some mouthwatering festive dishes in their latest show, Home for Christmas. Featuring a variety of special guests, last night’s (Thursday, December 12th) show featured former athlete Denise Lewis and a very tasty salmon terrine.

The episode featured the Hairy Bikers creating a trio of canapes, including a salmon terrine. To get you into the festive season we’ve put together a guide on how to make The Hairy Bikers salmon terrine in your home, ready for the big day.

Here is how to make the Hairy Bikers salmon terrine, step by step.

Salmon Terrine ingredients

To start making this recipe you can work in two parts making the terrine, then the dill sauce. For the terrine, you will need: 200g of Salmon, 350-400g of smoked salmon, 150g of cooked prawns, 1 lime finely grated zest and the juice, too.

Not forgetting 100ml of double and single cream, 4 leaves of gelatine to be soaked, a few sprigs of Dill, fresh chives both finely chopped and of course, salt and pepper.

When it comes to the second part of the recipe, the dill sauce, the ingredients are: 1/2 cucumber with the seeds removed, 300ml of plain yoghurt or soured cream, 2 tsp of cider vinegar, 1/2 a lime, juice only and a small bunch of fresh dill.

With your ingredients in tow, it’s time to get started on putting together the dish.

Hairy Bikers at Christmas: Step by step

Step 1. Put your gelatine to soak in cold water, then line your loaf tin with smoked salmon, ideally using long pieces which hang over the edges.

Step 2. To start the filling you will need to chop up your prawns, followed by flaking your salmon. Toss the prawns together with the salmon and add the lime zest, lime juice and add salt and pepper.

Step 3. Whip your double cream, softly for the base of your terrine. Next, fold the cream in with the salmon and prawns and add your herbs.

Step 4. By now, your gelatine should have a jelly-like consistency. Then add these to a pan to dissolve, followed by the single cream. Stir until the gelatine has fully dissolved.

Step 5. Spoon in the salmon mixture, then fold over the hanging pieces of salmon. Cover it with clingfilm and transfer to the fridge to set.

Step 6. To complete the dill sauce, sprinkle cucumber, with salt and leave to stand in a colander to remove excess liquid. Put the yoghurt in a bowl, add the vinegar and lime juice. Then stir in the cucumber and dill before covering and popping in the fridge.

Step 7. Serve up the terrine and drizzle it with the sauce.

