Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes are returning to host the Christmas edition of The Hit List with an all-star line-up.

Six celebrity contestants have joined this year’s special to compete in the 45-minute festive episode.

Each one of them will compete on the BBC One show in a bid to win up to £10,000 for their chosen charities.

So who’s appearing on The Hit List Christmas special? Here’s all you need to know about the celebrity line-up, air date and more.

SEE ALSO: The Great Christmas Bake Off 2019 – cast and air date!

The Hit List celebrity special 2019 cast and air date

The celebrities taking part this year are Susan Calman, Melvin Odoom, John Barnes, Scott Mills, Chris Kamara and Vick Hope.

The episode will air on Saturday, December 28th at 7:45 pm on BBC One.

The battle between these stars will be full on as some of them are DJ and radio presenters in real life.

HEY MR DJ: First Dates 2019: We found Andrew on Instagram – meet DJ Freak Unique!

Susan Calman

Susan Grace Calman is a comedian and television presenter, born in Glasgow, Scotland.

She is a panellist on a number of BBC Radio 4 shows such as The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

Some of her other presenting gigs include the children’s game show Top Class on CBBC and STV’s quiz show The Lie.

SEE ALSO: Meet MasterChef Professionals’ winner Stu Deeley on Instagram!

Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom is a comedian, radio DJ and presenter. He has made a number of radio and television appearances.

Melvin has previously co-hosted Kiss Breakfast. From April this year, he moved to BBC Radio 1 to co-present late nights between Monday and Thursday.

He and Rochelle Humes presented the 2015 series of The Xtra Factor and he also appeared in the fourteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. He was paired up with pro Janette Manrara.

John Barnes

John Barnes is a former football player and manager. He was born on November 7th, 1963 in Kingston, Jamaica.

He was a FA Cup runner-up for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle United, having earned 79 caps for England.

The former footballer doesn’t have a very active social media presence, but he clearly knows how to do a proper #TBT post.

Scott Mills

Scott Mills was born on March 28th, 1974. He’s a radio DJ, presenter and an occasional actor.

Those who tune in to BBC Radio 1 every day, will know that Scott usually presents in the afternoons every weekday. His radio show has won a Sony Radio Academy Award.

Scott has also been a commentator on the annual international competition Eurovision Song Contest.

Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara is a 62-year-old former football player and football manager. He was born in Middlesbrough, England.

Chris joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16, before joining Portsmouth’s football club in 1974. He has also played for Swindon Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United, among many more.

He now works as a presenter and analyst on Sky Sports.

BRAIN POWER: Beat The Chasers: Meet the cast of Britain’s toughest new quiz show!

Vick Hope

Vick Hope is a 30-year-old television and radio presenter, born in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

Since 2017, Vick has co-hosted the Capital Breakfast show, alongside I’m A Celebrity 2019 star Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay.

WATCH THE HIT LIST CELEBRITY SPECIAL 2019 ON DECEMBER 28TH AT 7:45 PM ON BBC ONE.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK