The Hit List series 4: Start date and episode guide of BBC show explored











Will The Hit List return for series 4? The high-energy BBC show has been a hit with viewers so far. So, let’s take a look at whether we can expect more seasons in the future.

The Hit List series 3 aired from September 26th 2020 until May 15th 2021. The full series is available to watch via catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

Pop stars Marvin and Rochelle Humes host the music-based series which sees contestants have their song knowledge well and truly tested.

Screenshot: The Hit List – BBC One

Does The Hit List series 4 have a start date?

As The Hit List series 3 comes to an end, many fans of the BBC show may be wondering when the next instalment of the show will air – and if it’s even confirmed!

Thankfully, we can confirm that The Hit List series 4 has officially been confirmed by the BBC.

However, there’s no exact start date as yet. The BBC writes that “further broadcast information will be confirmed in due course“.

It’s likely that as series 3 ends on May 15th 2021, series 4 may begin in the Autumn of 2021.

The Hit List series 4: How many episodes?

The Hit List series 4 will see 12 45-minute episodes air on BBC One.

The show will likely kick off in October 2021 and run until Spring 2022 every Saturday night.

On the subject of series 4 being confirmed, Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said: “I am so pleased to say that a fourth series of The Hit List will be returning to BBC One. With its high energy, fun nature and the ability to get the whole family involved, The Hit List has become a staple Saturday night show“.

BBC: Will series 4 include a Celebrity Special?

Three Celebrity Specials of The Hit List have aired since series 1 first started in 2019.

Series 4 will be no different and viewers can expect more Celebrity Specials from the show.

Karen Smith, Executive Producer of The Hit List, says: “We’re ‘Happier’ than Marshmello and Bastille to be back for series four and with even more celebrity episodes. It’s the perfect springboard into Saturday nights, play-along, sing-along and dance-along with one of the most tense end games on telly.”

Previous celebrities who have appeared on The Hit List include Susan Calman, Melvin Odoom, John Barnes, Scott Mills, Chris Kamara and Vick Hope.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard also took part in the series as well as Kate Silverton, Anneka Rice, Dr Ranj Singh and Dev Griffin.

Hannah Cockcroft and Nathan Maguire, Martin and Roman Kemp and Fleur and Keshia East were celebrities who took part in the 2021 series.

