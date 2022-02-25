The natural and refillable deodorant on Dragons’ Den isn’t ‘fussy’ at all











The latest episode of Dragons’ Den showed us some pretty cool products and others that were a complete flop. Episode 8 had the dragons investing in only one product out of the five pitched and this was for the all-natural, refillable and sustainable deodorant brand – Fussy.

Not only did the dragons love the product but the audience did too and we are here to tell you all about Fussy as well as where you can nab one yourself.

Keep reading to find out more about the not-so-fussy deodorant brand.

Fussy deodorant. Picture: Dragons Jump To Invest In Fussy Natural

Fussy Deodorant

Co-founds Matt Kennedy and Eddie Fisher were two of our latest entrepreneurs to entire the den and they came in with high hopes for their product, and they didn’t disappoint.

Their product, Fussy deodorant is a London born brand that produces all-natural and refillable deodorant as a subscription product making using deodorant easier, safer and more sustainable for the environment.

This is what Fussy prides itself on as it is one of the only completely sustainable and environmentally friendly deodorants in the market which is why the dragons were quick to jump at the investment.

The packaging is made of 100% recycled materials with all of the refills being plastic-free and 100% compostable as they have been made from waste sugarcane.

To make it even better, the factory where the products are produced is certified as carbon neutral. The product sold itself and the pair had both Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones investing.

Buy the product here!

You can buy the product online at Fussy.com for £13. This comes with one refill and then with your subscription, Fussy will send out three refills every three months for just £15.

You can also pick which scent you want your deodorant in too – they also have unscented for those with sensitive skin. The options include a fresh scent called Wavy Days that contains eucalyptus, sage and pepper.

There is also Nasty Tales which is a floral scent containing cedar, cinnamon and patchouli. Forest Haze is a more woody smell containing scotch pine, silver fur and juniper.

Finally, there is Wide-Eyed which is a citrus scent containing mandarin, grapefruit and black pepper, followed by Sun-Dried, a more exotic smell containing vanilla, ylang-ylang and star anise.

Actually went and bought that Fussy deodorant to try from last nights program of Dragon’s Den



I hope it turns out as good as it looked on tv — Andrea 🇺🇦 (@AndreaEXONCT) February 25, 2022

Another sustainable brand didn’t do quite as well

As said, Fussy was the only brand to secure an investment from the dragons during the episode, but there were some other cool and sustainable brands that the dragons did like and praised the entrepreneurs for their ideas.

Votch watches entered the den with a great pitch for their product but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. The company makes watches with vegan and cruelty-free leather straps which the dragons loved the style and comfortability of and said the packaging was great.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t secure an investment as there was nothing unique about the business as vegan leather in the fashion world has become a very competitive market.

