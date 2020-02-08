Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A staple of the BBC, The One Show is a part of everyone’s weeknight routine. With celebrity guests, inspiring stories and hilarious slip-ups a-plenty, The One Show always brings a smile to viewers’ faces.

Alex Jones and Matt Baker are the usual hosts of the show, however, Dev Griffin stepped in for Matt on February 7th 2020.

Alex donned another great outfit during February 7th’s episode of The One Show. The style-queen of the show often brings out the big guns when it comes to her outfits. Let’s take a look at where to buy Alex Jones pink dress as worn on The One Show!

The One Show: Alex Jones’ dress

Many viewers of The One Show on Friday (February 7th) were fans of Alex’s pink printed dress.

And thankfully, it’s available to purchase online from M&S. Alex’s dress is the M&S Collection “Animal Print Fit & Flare Mini Dress”.

Bag yours now for just £29.50. The dress comes in regular or long variations and in sizes six to 24.

OMG: Who are the guests on The One Show tonight? The Jonas Brothers take centre stage!

Who styles Alex Jones?

Alex is always looking fabulous on The One Show and by the looks of things not everything she wears has to be designer – she’s clearly partial to an M&S number.

It’s with the help of her stylist, Tess Wright, that Alex stays looking so good.

Tess also styles Mary Berry, Anna Richardson, Keith Lemon and more.

HE’S OFF: When is Matt Baker leaving The One Show? Viewers are confused he’s still hosting

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK