Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show has been running for 13 years. Airing prior to Eastenders most nights, the BBC show airs on weekdays bringing some famous faces to the One Show sofa.

December 16th saw Mary Berry, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh on the show. And while many were up for some festive baking and information on Little Women, some viewers of the show couldn’t help but comment on the One Show’s host. Viewers dubbed Alex Scott’s presenting skills as “underwhelming” and “lacklustre”.

So why was Alex Scott hosting The One Show? Is it a permanent role?

The One Show – presenters

Alex Jones and Matt Baker are the usual presenters of The One Show.

However, the show has seen many other faces hosting the show in 2019 as Alex had to take time off for maternity leave. Everyone from Michelle Ackerley to Stacey Dooley stepped in for Alex during her leave.

December 16th 2019 saw the show presented by pro footballer Alex Scott and relief host Patrick Kielty.

BYE BYE BAKER: Who will replace Matt Baker on The One Show? Four rumoured candidates!

Why did Alex Scott present The One Show?

While there are many other female presenters that could take up the role of hosting the show, it seemed that Alex gave hosting The One Show a go.

Alex isn’t listed as an official fill-in presenter for the BBC show, so we can assume she’s not going to be a regular host of the show.

The professional footballer has gained more fame after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Alex did very well on the show, making it to week 11.

What did viewers make of Alex Scott on The One Show?

Alex Scott received a fair deal of slack on Twitter after presenting The One Show on December 16th 2019.

One viewer wrote: “I sense Kielty fully resents having Alex presenting with him… catch the side eye…”

Another said: “Whilst I like Alex Scott she really isn’t cutting it on this show…lack lustre, underwhelming and dull.”

It looked like viewers were missing Alex Jones and Matt Baker as another took to Twitter: “This has been the most awkward programme I have ever watched. The presenters have no idea how to keep the flow going. It’s all incredibly cringe & i have had to turn off.”

WHOOPS: Sir David Jason’s The One Show “innuendos” divides viewers – what did he say?

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK