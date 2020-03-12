Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The One Show airs every weeknight from 7 pm, featuring a new line up of celebrities and current affairs of the week.

Regular presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker sit down with their guests on the famous green sofa to discuss their latest work. Plus, the BBC One show features regular segments with topical issues.

On Thursday (March 11th), Alex sported a shirt dress and viewers are saying they need the same outfit!

So, here’s where to get the presenter’s exact look!

Buy Alex Jones’ shirt dress from The One Show

We found the exact same outfit that Alex sported on Thursday night (March 11th)!

The BBC host wore a long printed shirt dress with featured black buttons. You can get the exact same dress that Alex has from Very for £45.

The shirt dress features a forest print and adds a bohemian style to your wardrobe.

Get Alex Jones’ previous looks on The One Show

The BBC presenter regularly shares her weekly outfits on her Instagram page.

In fact, she also has a dedicated outfits’ section on her profile where you can find links to her most recent looks.

Alex uses the professional help of her personal stylist Tess Wright who creates gorgeous outfits for the host.

