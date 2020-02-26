Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show first kicked off in 2006, and now, 14 years later, the show is a staple of British telly. Every weeknight tonnes of UK residents all over sit down with their tea to a daily dose of The One Show.

Alex Jones and Matt Baker are presenting the BBC show in February 2020. And, as always, Alex stole the show with her striking outfit choice.

The Pussycat Dolls, Miranda Krestovnikoff and comedic husband and wife Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont appeared on the show on Wednesday, February 26th.

So, where is Alex Jones’ dress from on tonight’s episode of The One Show? Let’s take a look…

The One Show: Alex Jones’ dress tonight

The One Show on Wednesday, February 26th 2020 saw co-presenter Alex Jones wearing a stunning pink polka dot dress.

The pink dress features feminine sleeves and a shirred panel over the waist.

As written in its product description, it’s made from “lightweight crepe and has contrasting polka-dots and a shirred panel to gently define your waist”.

Where can I buy the polka dot dress?

Thankfully, Alex’s dress is available for everyone to purchase,

Fans of her gorgeous frock can purchase it online from Net-A-Porter for around £180.

The dress comes from Faithfull The Brand and is named ‘Vittoria polka-dot crepe midi dress’.

If £180 is out of your price range then why not opt for similar versions from Shein for under £30 or ASOS for £130?

