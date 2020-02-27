Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Airing each weeknight at 7 pm, The One Show brings us the good and bad news of the day as well as some talented musical acts to close the show.

The BBC first kicked off The One Show in 2006 and since then, it’s become a must-watch programme for tonnes of people.

Alex Jones always delivers when it comes to her outfits and 2020 looks like it could be her most stylish year yet. Let’s see where to buy Alex Jones’ blouse as worn on The One Show on February 27th.

The One Show Alex Jones’ blouse

Alex Jones stuns for two days running on The One Show in February 2020.

The Welsh TV presenter looked stylish as-ever as she rocked her brunette bob, blushed cheeks and blouse and jeans combo.

Thankfully, her top isn’t from an unknown designer or extremely expensive outlet, see where to purchase it below.

Buy Alex’s floral top

Alex’s top is an absolute bargain, you can bag the exact same blouse from high-street store River Island.

The floral top costs just £35 and is available in sizes six to 18.

As well as frilled sleeves, the blouse features embroidery detail as well as a chic high neck.

