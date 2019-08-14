University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Michelle Ackerley, one of the presenters on BBC’s The One Show, has proven herself to be a bit of a style icon.

The show airs every day and each time Michelle comes on – when she stands in for the show’s regular Alex Jones – she wows viewers with her sartorial choices.

And last night’s (Tuesday, August 13th) episode was no different.

On August 13th’s episode, Michelle donned a stylish long leopard print dress which viewers were desperate to get a hold of. Luckily, we know we Michelle got the exact dress from!

Here’s how to get Michelle’s leopard print dress plus more of her best outfits from The One Show.

Where is Michelle’s leopard print dress from?

The long leopard print dress Michelle Ackerley was wearing in Tuesday, August 13th’s episode of The One Show was the ‘Maisie Print Midi Dress’ from British brand Mint Velvet.

The satin dress retails for £119.00 and is available in two patterns – the yellow leopard print or a rust-coloured dotted print.

Get your hands on Michelle’s exact dress here!

Floral printed outfit

On Friday, August 9th viewers were treated to a star-studded lineup with Stephen Fry and Kathy Burke joining Michelle Ackerley and stand-in host Joe Lycett on the couch.

But the surprise star of the show was Michelle’s bright floral printed two-piece.

She donned a matching shirt and trouser – which some thought was a jumpsuit – from Zara.

But this outfit, like the dress from Mint Velvet, will cost you a pretty penny.

The ‘Floral Print Draped Top’ costs £49.99 and the matching ‘Floral Print Trousers With Belt’ cost the same.

Floral dresses

Michelle stunned in a blue floral and petal-print dress from M&S on Monday, August 12th.

The long-sleeve dress was from last season and so is no longer available on the M&S websites but we’ve found some good replicas!

Debenhams stocks a ‘Dark Blue Floral Twirl Tiered Maxi Dress’ made by Principles, which is a bargain at £38.00. You can buy it on the website here.

On the website, Debenhams also has an abstract print dress in royal blue – just like Michelle’s – from Yumi which can be yours for £50.00.

