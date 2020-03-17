Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

With the coronavirus spread across the world, many viewers are wondering how the virus will affect daily and weekly shows on telly.

There have been several cancellations with ITV axing Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday while Love Island‘s summer series is reportedly at risk of being axed too.

In addition, many upcoming movies in April and May have moved their releases dates to later dates this year. The new Fast & Furious won’t arrive until April 2021!

So, could The One Show get axed amid the coronavirus spread? Let’s find out!

Will the BBC cancel The One Show?

Unconfirmed yet.

BBC hasn’t published an official statement regarding the cancellation of the evening programme.

However, with many journalists working from home now, the broadcaster might decide to cancel The One Show for some period.

Alex Jones’ coronavirus comment

In yesterday’s episode (March 16h), Alex let a slip, claiming that the BBC evening show might get axed by Thursday this week.

Chatting to Alex and co-host Matt Baker, actress Kerry Godliman was on the show to talk about her Sky Atlantic series Save Me.

However, Kerry revealed that screenwriter Lennie James would appear on the show too but couldn’t fly from America to the UK.

Kerry said: “Now, Lennie James wrote this, he was supposed to come as well! Yes, but he’s in America so he couldn’t fly over – so you got me!”

Replying to Kerry, Alex said:

We don’t mind Kerry. I mean, by Thursday we’ll have nobody so…

The One Show: Coronavirus measures

To tackle the coronavirus spread, The One Show is recording its current episodes without a studio audience.

Plus, the BBC evening programme regularly features live performances but the broadcaster has temporarily axed these as well.

