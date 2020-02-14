Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is pretty much everyone’s staple as the day winds down.

Whether it’s the show you eat your dinner to or something that’s just on in the background, the BBC show has been in everyone’s lives for many years.

Episode after episode, The One Show sees tonnes of famous faces grace its sofa including Lulu and Al Pacino!

The One Show welcomed JLS to the show in February 2020, so why are viewers talking about their outfits?

The One Show – JLS’ outfits

Reformed boy band JLS appeared on The One Show on Friday, February 14th 2020.

The four men, who are all now dads, are reviving their pop singing days after being disbanded for seven years.

It looks like 2020 is about to be the best yet for JLS fans as they’re kicking off their comeback tour in Dublin on November 12th.

JLS had a chat with Alex Jones and Michael Ball on The One Show, but there was one thing about the group that stood out over their news of regrouping – their outfits!

YAAS QUEEN: The One Show: Alex Jones stuns in pink dress

Nice to see #TheOneShow offering warming cups of soup and shelter for these homeless boys during #StormDenis 🙏🏼 ❤️ ☺️#Homelessness pic.twitter.com/uRBPyfIt0U — John Percival (@John_JudgeJules) February 14, 2020

What did Twitter make of their clothes?

It’s not like a Twitter user to hold back when it comes to TV commentary, and when it came to JLS’ outfits, The One Show viewers weren’t kind.

One wrote: “JLS i’m so pleased your back… but could you maybe sack the stylist you looked better 10 years ago.”

Another said: “Why are JLS dressed like that?”

READ MORE: Who are the guests on The One Show tonight?

Couple of bin bags on his legs.#JLS #TheOneShow — Prof. Guy Ashton (@GuyAshton1) February 14, 2020

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK