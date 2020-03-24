Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The coronavirus outbreak across the world has affected the production of many TV shows and events.

For instance, The One Show is now airing without a live audience in the studio. In addition, BBC host Matt Baker is working from home amid concerns that someone from his household might have been infected by the virus.

Co-presenter Alex Jones is hosting the evening talk show without Matt, joined by a new guest presenter in every episode.

So, who are the guests on The One Show tonight? Let’s meet the line-up on Tuesday night (March 24th)!

The One Show tonight (March 24th): Guests

Adrian Chiles

Dr Sarah Jarvis

Meet Adrian Chiles

Adrian is a familiar face on the telly, best-known for presenting a number of TV and radio shows.

He’s worked for several broadcasters, including the BBC and ITV. In fact, Adrian co-hosted The One Show between 2007 and 2010 and ITV’s Daybreak from 2010 to 2011.

Adrian is also known for presenting football coverage for ITV Sport and hosting That Sunday Night Show between 2011-2012.

The presenter is joining Alex Jones on the famous green sofa to talk about his upcoming appearance in Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul.

The travel documentary show kicks off from Friday, March 27th at 9 pm on BBC Two.

Meet Dr Sarah Jarvis

Sarah Jarvis is a 57-year-old doctor from London. Apart from her career as a GP, Sarah is a well-known medical expert in the media spotlight.

In 1994, she became a GP trainer and has trained at least 27 aspiring doctors in her career.

Over the last 16 years, Sarah has been a resident doctor on the Jeremy Vine show and has made regular appearances on The One Show.

In addition, the expert has appeared on other radio and TV shows, including Good Morning Britain and BBC Radio 5 Live.

So how long should you self isolate for exactly? 🤔

Lucky for us is here @DrSarahJarvis bring some clarity. #TheOneShow | #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/IYrv7ab4AG — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 20, 2020

