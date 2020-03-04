Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is an evening staple for tonnes of people across the UK during the week.

The BBC show has been running for a whopping 14 years in 2020. Alex Jones and Matt Baker are the presenting duo until Spring this year.

Debates are a welcome addition to the show which features a variety of topical issues each weeknight.

The One Show has its fair share of interesting guests and actress Miriam Margolyes caused some controversy during her appearance on March 3rd 2020.

The One Show: Miriam Margolyes

Actress Miriam Margolyes was a guest on The One Show on Tuesday, March 3rd 2020.

The 78-year-old is best known for appearing in films such as Harry Potter and TV series Call the Midwife.

Miriam’s had a lengthy telly career and was awarded an OBE in 2002 for her Services to Drama.

OMG: When is Matt Baker leaving The One Show?

What did Miriam say?

During Miriam’s time on The One Show, two winning photographers of the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition appeared on the show, too.

The first underwater photographer, Nicholas More, had his work shown and Alex Jones explained that he worked full time as a dentist. Miriam made remarks about how she couldn’t have been a dentist due to people’s “bad breath”.

Then, Nur Tucker, the second photographer on the show had her work shown. As Nur told her story, Miriam cut in and said: “But where are you from? You’re not British? You sound foreign.”

Nur then had to explain that she has a British passport and entered from Britain: “I was born and raised in Turkey. My DNA is Turkish.”

Miriam added: “Well, we welcome you. It’s brilliant that you’re here.”

Here’s what the other British Photographer thinks of #MiriamMargolyes “You’re not British!” comment on #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/RHt4kKRdcz — Wim Hollebrandse (@wimdows) March 3, 2020

Twitter reacts to The One Show comments

Some viewers took to Twitter to question Miriam’s comments: “No offence Miriam, but as a Jewish person it’s hypocritical of you to say ‘we welcome you’ to a, in yours words, ‘foreigner’.”

Another said: “Anyone think Miriam Margolyes was so rude then “but your not British” then follows it up with “you sound foreign” The One Show so rude!!”

Others defended the actress taking to Twitter to say: “Lets all vowe to be like Miriam. Say out loud what we think. That will shut up the PC brigade.”

Another wrote: “well to be fair to her… we were all thinking the same thing!”

YES PLEASE: Buy Alex Jones’ denim jumpsuit from The One Show

WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK