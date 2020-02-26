Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is the BBC evening programme that everyone knows and loves.

All over the UK, viewers tune in to the show hosted by Alex Jones and Matt Baker each weeknight.

There might not have been a performance quite as racy as the one they performed on Wednesday (February 26th) on The One Show before – The Pussycat Dolls are pulling out all the stops now that they’re back together in 2020.

So, what happened on The One Show? Were The Pussycat Dolls miming?

The One Show welcomes The Pussycat Dolls

It looks like 2020 is the year for a lot of music artists, from Ke$ha to Justin Bieber, there’s new music coming out thick and fast.

After 10 years apart, The Pussycat Dolls are officially back together in 2020, too.

The women performed their new song “React” on the first episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (February 22nd) as well as The One Show on Wednesday, February 26th.

The Pussycat Dolls perform

After being interviewed on The One Show sofa, Carmit, Jessica, Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly took to the stage to perform their new song “React”.

The Pussycat Dolls faced away from the crowd as they lined up ready to bust out some moves and sing the song.

However, things stopped before they even began as the track played out in the background while the girl band members stood with their backs to the audience. Viewers were confused as the lyrics played out but clearly none of the women were singing.

Presenter Matt Baker stepped in to introduce the girls for a second time and then their performance began correctly.

Twitter reacts

“Hey, hey, hey. You’re turning me cruel. ‘Cause I’m just wanting you to react” are the lyrics to The Pussycat Dolls new 2020 song “React” and that’s exactly what viewers of The One Show did on Wednesday, February 26th.

One Twitter user wrote: “Are we supposed to believe the pussy cat dolls were singing live after the major sound c**k up?”

Another said: “Their single is called React – yet ironically, they couldn’t react to when they need to start miming.”

Some viewers of the performance even stated that they wouldn’t be going to see PCD in concert after the blunder!

