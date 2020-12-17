The One Show: Shortbread recipe by Judy Murray's mum revealed!











The One Show had us all wanting to bake festive favourite shortbread, after Judy Murray showcased her mum’s recipe on December 16th.

She was in the BBC kitchen with her mum Shirley, where she was helping her make Scottish shortbread.

Tennis coach Judy claims the shortbread that Shirley makes is the “best around”, which only uses seven simple ingredients.

So here’s the step-by-step guide to make Shirley’s shortbread recipe!

Shirley’s shortbread recipe: Ingredients

Shirley Erskine, a former student at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland, has since returned there to show pupils how to make her famous recipe.

The 82-year-old, who is also grandmother to tennis player Andy Murray, has become so known for the recipe that it’s been dished out on Strictly!

Here’s the seven ingredients you need – all staple household items:

8oz soft butter (cut into chunks)

20z margarine (cut into chunks)

2oz vegetable fat (trex, cut into chunks)

60z caster sugar

4oz corn flour

8oz plain flour

2oz self-raising flour

Shirley Irskine’s Scottish shortbread: Recipe

The recipe to make Shirley’s shortbread is perfect for beginners.

Here is the step-by-step guide to make the festive treat:

Step 1: Pre-heat a fan-assisted oven to 120 degrees. Then, place the butter, margarine and vegetable fat into a warm bowl.

Step 2: In the same bowl, mix in the caster sugar, corn flour, self-raising flour and plain flour.

Step 3: Split the mixture between 3 round 8-inch sandwich tins.

Step 4: Place inside the oven for roughly one hour, until it is light brown.

Step 5: When ready, each tin should then be cut into 12 pieces while the shortbread is still warm.

Step 6: Sprinkle with caster sugar before serving.

My mum, her Sunday voice and her shortbread are featuring on @BBCTheOneShow tonight at 7pm. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/knVJLVfE0j — judy murray (@JudyMurray) December 16, 2020

