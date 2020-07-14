Adelle Keown, who rose to attention for competing in Children in Need’s Rickshaw Challenge, has passed away.

The 18-year-old from Northern Ireland was battling acute myeloid leukaemia, and was part of the brave group of teens taking on the annual Rickshaw Challenge. Adelle was part of the 2019 team.

Ever since news of her passing broke, tributes to the teenager who helped raise millions for charity have been pouring in. Matt Baker, The One Show presenter who had been on the same Rickshaw team as Adelle, made a return to the show to pay a tribute. Matt’s tribute aired on Monday, July 13th.

More about Adelle Keown

Adelle Keown was originally from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland.

After losing her best friend, Victoria, in November 2017 to acute myeloid leukaemia, Adelle discovered just months later that she also had the same diagnosis. Adelle underwent chemotherapy, which was initially successful, however her health deteriorated again.

Adelle underwent a bone marrow stem cell transplant in October 2018.

Tragically, Adelle became sick again and passed away on Friday, July 10th 2020. She was surrounded by her family at Belfast’s City Hospital.

Adelle on Children in Need 2019

On Friday, November 8th 2019, Adelle was part of the Rickshaw Challenge team. This was comprised of 6 inspirational young people and Matt Baker.

Last year saw the team start out in Holyhead, Wales, before making their way across the Welsh countryside, through Oswestry, then ending at the BBC Elstree Studios. They completed the challenge on Friday, November 15th, which is the date of the Children in Need 2019 live show.

They raised over £8million for Children in Need last year.

The One Show pays tribute to Adelle Keown

Matt Baker filmed a special tribute to Adelle Keown, which was aired on The One Show on Monday, July 13th.

In this segment, Matt said:

The first time I met Adelle, I was really taken by her quiet determination… I am just delighted that that she had the opportunity to do the Rickshaw Challenge and so millions of people could really see what being an inspiration is all about. She’s going to be greatly missed.

Viewers poured in tributes as well on the The One Show’s Twitter post. Some notable comments in the thread read: “She was a star on last year’s Rickshaw Challenge.” Another wrote: “Such an amazingly courageous and inspiring young woman. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this awfully sad time. May Adelle Rest In Peace.”

Our thoughts go out to Adelle’s family and friends.

