Ben Fogle has long stood as one of the country’s favourite nature presenters, but who is Ben’s famous mother?

Ben first rose to prominence in 2000 as one of the participants on Castaway. Ben has always been a keen adventurer so it’s no surprise that he did well on the show, but it was his onscreen presence which really impressed viewers. Since then, Ben has gone on to present for BBC, ITV, Discovery and National Geographic, as well as many other major networks.

Some of Ben’s notable shows over the years include Animal Park, Countryfile, New Lives in the Wild, and of course, as the host of Crufts.

On Thursday, August 13th, Ben Fogle appeared on BBC’s The One Show to discuss the twentieth anniversary of Animal Park. But the topic of Ben’s successful family also emerged, leading to questions about his parentage. So, who is Ben Fogle’s mother?

Ben Fogle talks family on The One Show

In this appearance on The One Show, Ben explained to co-hosts Alex and Chris how he landed his job on Animal Park.

Ben said:

When I came back [from Castaway] some execs at the BBC knew I loved animals – my father’s a vet, I grew up above his clinic – and they asked if I wanted to try out as a presenter.

Who is Ben Fogle’s mother?

Ben Fogle’s mother is British actress Julia Foster. She is notable for her stage and TV appearances throughout the 1960s.

Julia was born on August 2nd, 1943 in Lewes making her 77 years old this year.

Julia is married to Canadian veterinarian and author Bruce Fogle. They married in 1973 and have three children together. Julia was previously married to Lionel Morton, the lead singer with the 1960s pop band The Four Pennies.

Julia Foster’s career explored

Julia Foster was a famous actress throughout the 1960s and ’70s. She starred in numerous plays, TV shows and films.

Some of these credits include The System (1964) and Alfie (1966) with esteemed actor Michael Caine.

In 1975, Julia played the eponymous role in Moll Flanders, the TV adaptation of Daniel Defoe’s novel. She also played Queen Margaret of Anjou in the BBC adaptations of Henry VI, Part 1, Henry VI, Part 2, and The Tragedy of Richard III. These broadcast across the UK in January 1983.

Julia did not return to screens properly throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, however she made a return this year! In 2020, Julia played Vilma in ‘Orphan 55’, the third episode of series 12 of Doctor Who.

