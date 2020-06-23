Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

One of BBC’s legendary presenters Dame Esther Rantzen appeared on The One Show on Monday, June 22nd to mark her 80th birthday.

Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey were in the studio wishing Esther a ‘happy birthday’ over video call. While all eyes should have been on Esther, many had questions about her daughter, who made a surprise appearance on The One Show.

So, who is Rebecca Wilcox? Find out about Esther’s daughter here, who has had a successful television career in her own right.

Who is Rebecca Wilcox?

Rebecca Wilcox is a TV presenter born on January 10th, 1980. This makes her 40 years old this year.

Although Rebecca is successful in her own right, she is well-known as the daughter of Esther Rantzen and Desmond Wilcox. Dame Esther Rantzen is one of Britain’s most renowned broadcasters, having worked for the BBC as the presenter of That’s Life! from 1973 to 1994. She is also a successful journalist. Esther’s husband Desmond was also in the TV business and worked as a producer, presenter and documentary filmmaker. Desmond was a producer for That’s Life!.

Rebecca obtained a degree in English Literature and Language at Somerville College, Oxford. She then embarked on a career in television, landing production roles. Rebecca first appeared on our screens as an undercover reporter for BBC Three. Over the years she has worked on How to Look Good Naked with Gok Wan and more recently Watchdog.

Who is Rebecca Wilcox’s husband?

In September 2009, Rebecca married James Moss. Not much is known about James, but Rebecca has spoken previously about their home life.

Rebecca has spoken about the importance of her staying at home and looking after their two sons: Benjamin, 8 and Alexander, 5.

Six months after giving birth to Benjamin, Rebecca returned to work. But this decision did not work out well, and so, Rebecca decided to become a stay-at-home mum. Rebecca explained in 2017: “I loved work and I miss it. It added a spark to my life and gave me a chance to use my brain. For now, I am happy to sacrifice it so I can focus on my sons — and I’m lucky to have this option.”

Rebecca and Esther appear on The One Show

For her mother’s 80th birthday, Rebecca Wilcox appeared in a tribute compiled by the BBC team. The moving video documented Esther’s career and its wider impact, speaking with those who had directly received the benefits from some of Esther’s creations such as Childline.

Rebecca concluded the piece saying: “You’ve changed the world and you’re amazing. Maybe take a couple of days off?”

