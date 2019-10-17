University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Rickshaw Challenge is back for 2019 and is commencing on Friday, November 8th as Angellica Bell and Matt Baker announced on The One Show last night (Wednesday, October 16th).

Six more young riders are taking on the challenge for Children in Need, inspired by their own journeys and involvement with the charity.

So, before the Rickshaw Challenge kicks off, we thought it best to take a look at the plans for this year. Here’s everything you need to know, from route to the 2019 team!

What is the Rickshaw Challenge?

Since 2011, The One Show has been hosting the Rickshaw Challenge in the lead-up to Children in Need.

They have helped raise over £26million for the charity since they started.

It is an 8-day event which sees Matt Baker from The One Show and the six young riders travel on tough routes from the furthest points in the country to the capital city. The team travels hundreds of miles in a Pudsey Bear-style rickshaw.

The cycle will finish on Friday, November 15th in a live broadcast on BBC One.

Who is on Team Rickshaw 2019?

The team of six is comprised of young people aged between 17 and 19 from different backgrounds with different difficulties.

On Team Rickshaw 2019 is knife crime victim Uche, who is 19-years-old from Bermondsey, 17-year-old Tom from Swindon who suffers from cerebral palsy and Adelle who is 17-years-old from Belfast who is a cancer survivor.

Also joining the team is Lancashire-born Josh (17) who is a full-time carer for his 15-year-old brother Jacob.

Uche, Tom, Adelle and Josh will be joined by 17-year-old Kelsey from Watford who has been blind since the age of 6 and has two artificial eyes.

The team is complete by Emma (18) from Nottinghamshire who first suffered from the rare biliary atresia as a baby. Emma had to have a liver transplant as an infant and although recovered, suffered a head injury in 2017 which impacted her ability to walk.

Follow the route

Previously the route has seen Team Rickshaw start in Edinburgh or Llandudno and ending in London. The 2013 team even went from Manchester to Calais, France!

This year, the team commences their 8-day journey in Holyhead, the most northwesterly tip of Wales.

Each year the challenge comes around, the team tries to up the difficulty. And 2019 looks set to be a mammoth task as the route will take them to Flash, the highest village in the UK and the steepest street in the world which is in Harlech, Wales.

They will also be crossing Snowdonia in their 393-mile cycle.

Team Rickshaw will be passing through Bedford’s Harpur Square on Thursday, November 14th before journeying to the nation’s capital for the Friday.

