Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After three successful seasons, The Real Marigold Hotel is back for a new edition in 2020.

The hit BBC programme follows a celebrity cast that embarks on a retirement journey in India. Keen to learn about the local area, the group has a taste of everything – from a morning coffee in a popular spot to a trip at the local food market.

So, who is taking part in series 4 of The Real Marigold Hotel? Let’s meet the cast which includes former Bond actress Britt Ekland!

The Real Marigold Hotel: Cast

Britt Ekland

Duncan Bannatyne

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Paul Chuckle

Henry Blofeld

John Altman

Susie Blake

Barbara Dickson

Britt Ekland

Britt is a Swedish singer and actress, born in Stockholm.

The 77-year-old rose to fame with her leading role as Bond girl Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun with Roger Moore.

Duncan Bannatyne

Duncan is a Scottish entrepreneur from Clydebank.

The 71-year-old is famous for owning a range of hotels, spa centres and healthclubs across the UK. He also appeared as a business investor on Dragons’ Den.

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Zandra is a 79-year-old fashion designer. She has been in the fashion industry for over 50 years now, famous for her bold designs and signature pink hair.

Paul Chuckle

Paul Harman Elliott is a 72-year-old actor and comedian.

He’s famous as the other half of the Chuckle Brothers which is a comedy act that comprises of Paul and his brother Barry David Elliott.

Paul has appeared on both stage and TV, including more than 50 pantomimes with his brother Barry.

Henry Blofeld

Henry is an 80-year-old broadcaster and journalist.

He worked until 2017 when one of his last gigs was as a commentator the BBC programme Test Match Special.

John Altman

John Altman is an actor and singer, best known for his role in the BBC One soap EastEnders.

Susie Blake

Susie is an actress from London.

Some of her most memorable roles are in Coronation Street and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

Barbara Dickson

Barbara is an award-winning Scottish singer and actress.

Her albums and singles have been in the top charts, including four of her songs which reached Top 20 in the UK Singles Chart.

WATCH THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL FROM APRIL 30TH AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK