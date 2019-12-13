Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

The BBC has presented us with another diamond of a show, The Repair Shop. Hidden deep in the British countryside at the Weald and Downland Living Museum is a team of Britain’s most skilled craftspeople work on repairing, transforming and restoring priceless items to the public.

The talented team at The Repair Shop is made up of regular fixers Will Kirk, Kirsten Ramsay, Suzie Fletcher, alongside manager and expert Jay Blades.

In addition to this, family history is at stake, and the team works on those well-loved treasures to give new leases of life to beloved personal gems of old. With a team of four using their crafting skills, who are the people behind the skills?

Here is everything you need to know about Kristen Ramsay.

SEE MORE: Find out who pays for the repairs on The Repair Shop.

Who Kirsten Ramsay?

Kirsten Ramsay is a Sussex-based star of the hit TV show The Repair Shop. She has been on the BBC Two show since 2017, with over 25 years of experience in the field of conservation, including repairing and restoring ceramics.

Kirsten is popular with fans of the show referring to her as having the patience of a saint and sharing their admiration for the talent she brings. Especially fans like Penny Bennison, who has had the pleasure of getting her Danzig bowl fixed by Kirsten.

Penny wrote a tweet advising of her thanks to The Repair Shop for the help provided.

Ah thank you Alison! Kirsten was amazing in restoring my Danzig bowl 🤗. I wonder if Dantzic Street was named after Danzig/Gdańsk as it’s now named… — Penny Bennison (@penbenny) December 11, 2019

What is her craft?

Kirsten can be found working on restoring and conserving Ceramics. Namely anything from fixing fragile dolls to broken plates, Kirsten can be found in The Repair Shop working on fixing them up and rebuilding them in some cases.

Understandably, the extreme concentration required for each and every piece. Kirsten is extremely talented at what she does!

OMG: Will Kirk the handsome restorer that fans can’t help but fall for.

THE REPAIR SHOP IS ON BBC TWO WEEKDAYS AT 4:30PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK