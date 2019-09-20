University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When The Repair Shop kicked off in 2017, the BBC didn’t know what a surprise hit it would turn out to be with viewers.

Its premise may sound like a total snooze-fest, but in reality, The Repair Shop is as fascinating and heartwarming as you like!

The series sees regular presenter Jay Blades joined by a team of expert craftspeople each episode on their journey to halt Britain’s throwaway culture. Instead, they transform old, broken and on-their-way-out items – sentimental or otherwise – and give them a new lease of life!

One of the younger additions to the expert lineup is metalworker Dominic Chinea.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dominic, from career background to marriage.

Who is Dominic Chinea?

Dominic Chinea initially was working as a graphic designer, he studied at South East Essex College. His next career move was working on car restoration.

Keen to find a career which combined both elements of construction and design, Dominic settled working in set and production design. Dominic’s first job in the area was working as the production designer for Rankin Studios from 2009 to 2014.

His work has led him from building sets for photoshoots to creating backdrops for large-scale events.

Is he married?

Yes!

From Dominic’s Instagram, it looks like his primary loves are cars, bikes and dogs! We found no trace of a partner on Dominic’s social media pages.

But he is married to a woman named Maria Domican and they live together with their dog, Wendy in Kent. They married on October 21st, 2017.

We found her Instagram here.

Dominic at work!

Dominic is based mainly from his workshop in Kent but he also works all over the world.

If you want to keep up to date with all of Dominic’s work both on the show and off, be sure to follow him on Instagram @dominicchinea.

Dominic also has a website where he displays all of his prior work and can be contacted about his crafty services.

WATCH THE REPAIR SHOP WEEKDAYS AT 7.30 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE