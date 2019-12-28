The Repair Shop: Meet host Jay Blades - Instagram to family!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing a much-loved antique restored back to its former glory. And that’s exactly what goes down on BBC’s The Repair Shop.

Jay Blades is the frontman of the show. And the BBC programme features a whole host of talented craftspeople who bring important pieces of furniture back to life.

The show has been running since 2017 on BBC Two and features everyone from silversmiths to restorers of furniture and expert paintings – there someone for every job. And their hard work doesn’t stop at Christmas – the Christmas special aired on Saturday, December 28th 2019.

The Repair Shop: Jay Blades

Jay Blades is a TV presenter who started out his TV career starring alongside Kirsty Allsopp, Phill Spencer and Gok Wan.

He’s also appeared on TV shows Celebrity Masterchef and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Jay is now a presenter for both The Repair Shop and Money For Nothing.

PAINTING PERFECTOR: Who is Lucia Scalisi? The Repair Shop’s expert paintings conservator!

Jay Blades: Family

Jay is married and has a daughter named Zola Blades and a stepdaughter, Paris Goodman.

In a 2018 blog about love, Jay pays tribute to his mother Barbara Cumberbatch living in Barbados, his “adopted Mom” Thelma Dunlop and his partner Christine Goodman.

Jay’s wife is on Instagram as @ChristineGoodm2 where she writes that she’s a “Fashion fatale and lover of life.”

Meet the Repair Shop presenter on Instagram

Jay Blades is on Instagram as @jay_n_co with 34,000 followers.

Jay writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an: “Eco Designer, Social Enterpriser & Award-Winning​ BBC Presenter on The Repair Shop & Money for Nothing.”

He often takes to Insta to share photos of his designs as well as photos of himself and his family. Jay’s also on Twitter as @Jay_n_Co and sells his upcycled items on his website.

IMPRESSIVE STUFF: The Repair Shop: Rachael South is a third-generation chair caner!

WATCH THE REPAIR SHOP ON BBC ONE AT 4:30 PM