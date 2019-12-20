The Repair Shop: Rachael South is a third-generation chair caner!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Repair Shop is a BBC show that brings joy back into people’s lives as their treasured heirlooms and antiques are restored by professionals.

Jay Blades is the frontman of the show but there are a whole host of talented craftspeople who bring important pieces of furniture back to life.

From silversmiths to restorers of furniture and expert paintings, there someone for every job on The Repair Shop.

So, let’s get to know Rachael South – she appears on The Repair Shop series 3 episode 8.

The Repair Shop series 3 episode 8

Rachael has an exciting task to undertake in episode 8 of The Repair Shop. She restores a wicker cot that has been in use for generations.

As with a lot of the items that feature on The Repair Shop, this one had a very interesting back story.

The owner of the cradle, Helen, has a new addition to the family on the way and she hopes to be able to pass this on to her grandchild and keep the heirloom alive.

The cradle was a gift to her ancestors from the Duchess of Portland and it had been passed down the generations. Now, with a grandchild due in two months, Rachael had her work cut out to get the cradle restored for Helen.

Rachael said: “I absolutely love this and the story that goes with it, too.”

Who is Rachael South?

Rachael South is a third-generation chair caner and upholsterer.

Speaking to Spitalfields Life, Rachael said: “My dad taught me caning when I was fourteen. I used to go along to his workshop and I liked it because I’m quite a patient person and the upholsterers were a good laugh.”

Rachael studied Textiles at London Guildhall University. Now, she runs her own business which she took on from her dad, Terry South.

According to Rachael’s website, “her aim is to apply traditional technical excellence with a contemporary execution.”

The Repair Shop: Is Rachael on Instagram?

Yes, Rachael is on Instagram! The Repair Shop whiz has almost 4,000 followers.

You can follow Rachael, too, @Rachael_South. Rachael often takes to Instagram to share her incredible restoration work on tonnes of furniture. From the looks of her Insta, she restores all kinds of chairs, from children’s armchairs to wicker dining chairs.

She’s also on Twitter as @south_rachael with around 1,500 followers.

